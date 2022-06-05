Former Disney Channel Star Stoney Westmoreland Gets 2 Years in Prison in Underage Sex Case

Content warning: This story discusses child pornography.

Stoney Westmoreland is headed to prison.

The former Disney Channel star was sentenced to two years behind bars and 10 years of supervised release after he was charged with trying to entice a a minor into sex, according to Utah district court documents obtained by E! News.

Westmoreland ended up striking a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of using interstate facilities to transmit information about a minor.

As part of the plea deal, the 52-year-old must cooperate with DNA collection and register as a sex offender, the docs state. Westmoreland's computer devices will also be subject to random search and inspection and he has to report all of the accounts he uses for electronic communications and storage, including email and social media. He is also restricted from contact with individuals who are under 18 years of age without adult supervision.