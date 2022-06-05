Exclusive

Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Shares What You May Not Know About Blake Horstmann

In an exclusive interview with E! News at Wango Tango, Giannina Gibelli teased the moment she met Bachelor Nation’s Blake Horstmann for the first time on All Star Shore.

By Mike Vulpo Jun 05, 2022 8:56 PMTags
Reality TVInterviewsExclusivesCouplesCelebritiesiHeartRadioEntertainmentLove Is Blind
Watch: E!'s Famous Reality TV Families: Where Are They Now?

This shore getaway is one Giannina Gibelli won't soon forget.

On June 3, Paramount+ announced a new reality show titled All Star Shore. Featuring stars from Jersey Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island and more, the series is described by producers as a first-of-its-kind party competition series that one Love Is Blind star couldn't turn down. 

"After I did Love Is Blind, I felt very comfortable being vulnerable and I saw how many people really related with me and I didn't want to do another dating show. Then I was called to do this fun challenge show in the middle of the beach off the coast of Africa," Giannina exclusively shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "I felt like this would be a good time to show a different side of myself. Love Is Blind was so heavy and this was very fun and party."

One contestant Giannina had the pleasure of meeting was Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann. While she remained coy about any and all dating speculation, the reality star recalled their very first meeting. 

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," she said. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."

photos
They Dated? Surprising Star Couples

While some viewers may have formed an opinion of Blake based on his experience within Bachelor Nation, Giannini believes he's just the "sweetest" person.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," she said. "He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."

Before All Star Shore kicks off June 29 on Paramount+, Giannini headed to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., to see Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers and more artists perform. 

While iHeartRadio's annual concert event was a night to remember, Giannini teased that her upcoming show is going to be quite a special ride.

Trending Stories

1

Jimmy Kimmel May Be Ending His Late Night Gig

2

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Smitten, No Butts About It

3

Shakira Explains Those Ambulance Photos After Gerard Piqué Breakup

Getty Images

"This is the best show I've ever done. I could not be happier with All Star Shore," she said. "There are a lots of surprises that will unfold. There's lots of sides to every single cast member that was put on there and the fact that we all fell in love with each other—every single person on that cast is my favorite person—I don't think you were expecting it from such an eclectic group of people."

Trending Stories

1

Jimmy Kimmel May Be Ending His Late Night Gig

2
Exclusive

Scott Disick Seen With Holly Scarfone Amid Rebecca Donaldson Romance

3

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Look Smitten, No Butts About It

4

The Royal Family Honor Harry & Meghan's Daughter Lilibet on 1st B-Day

5

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up After One Year of Dating

Latest News

See All the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Red Carpet Fashion Looks

Tiger King's Doc Antle Arrested by FBI for Alleged Money Laundering

Dwayne Johnson's Mom Cries as He Surprises Her With Another New Home

Stoney Westmoreland Gets 2 Years in Prison in Underage Sex Case

Exclusive

Giannina Gibelli Shares What You May Not Know About Blake Horstmann

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up After One Year of Dating

Exclusive

RHOC's Dr. Jen Armstrong Files for Divorce From Husband Ryne