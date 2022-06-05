Love Is Blind's Giannina Gibelli Shares What You May Not Know About Blake Horstmann

This shore getaway is one Giannina Gibelli won't soon forget.
On June 3, Paramount+ announced a new reality show titled All Star Shore. Featuring stars from Jersey Shore, Bachelor in Paradise, Love Island and more, the series is described by producers as a first-of-its-kind party competition series that one Love Is Blind star couldn't turn down.
"After I did Love Is Blind, I felt very comfortable being vulnerable and I saw how many people really related with me and I didn't want to do another dating show. Then I was called to do this fun challenge show in the middle of the beach off the coast of Africa," Giannina exclusively shared with E! News at iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango. "I felt like this would be a good time to show a different side of myself. Love Is Blind was so heavy and this was very fun and party."
One contestant Giannina had the pleasure of meeting was Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann. While she remained coy about any and all dating speculation, the reality star recalled their very first meeting.
"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was," she said. "He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach."
While some viewers may have formed an opinion of Blake based on his experience within Bachelor Nation, Giannini believes he's just the "sweetest" person.
"He's very respectful, but I don't think that they know just how funny and spontaneous and dedicated he is," she said. "He's doing his DJ gig now and just watching him reach all these new heights and all these goals, I don't think a lot of people know that he has it in him, but he definitely does."
Before All Star Shore kicks off June 29 on Paramount+, Giannini headed to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., to see Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers and more artists perform.
While iHeartRadio's annual concert event was a night to remember, Giannini teased that her upcoming show is going to be quite a special ride.
"This is the best show I've ever done. I could not be happier with All Star Shore," she said. "There are a lots of surprises that will unfold. There's lots of sides to every single cast member that was put on there and the fact that we all fell in love with each other—every single person on that cast is my favorite person—I don't think you were expecting it from such an eclectic group of people."