Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Break Up After More Than One Year Of Dating

It looks like the chronicle of Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey's romance has come to a close.

The Creed star, 35, and model, 25, have officially broken up after more than a year of dating, according to multiple reports.

People, who first reported the news, quoted a source close to the couple as saying that "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken," and "still love each other."

"Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term," the insider told the magazine. "He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time," adds the source. "They had great times together and brought out the best in each other."

E! News has reached out to Michael and Lori's reps for comment.

On an April episode of E!'s Down in the DMs, Steve Harvey, who is married to Lori's mom Marjorie, described Michael as "a nice guy" and "very respectful." He also shared that he was rooting for the couple.