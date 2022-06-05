Why Bachelor Nation's Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin Already Feel Married

Watch : Hannah Godwin & Dylan Barbour Describe Their Dream Wedding

Here's to saying "I do" to happiness.

Ever since getting engaged on Bachelor in Paradise in September 2019, Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin have consistently been asked about their wedding plans, including when and where they are going to make things official.

But while attending iHeartRadio's KIISFM Wango Tango on June 4, the Bachelor Nation stars admitted that they already feel married.

"We've lived in four houses together now," Hannah exclusively shared with E! News at the event held inside Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. "We obviously are in it for the long haul. Our families are super involved and close. A lot of it does feel like we have that marriage type of relationship. Obviously, we want to make memories and seal the deal and everything, but it is one of those things where I feel like we are married in a sense."

For Dylan, he's down to have a fun party, exchange vows and go on an unforgettable honeymoon. But with busy schedules and a new house in San Diego, these two are simply enjoying life in their own version of paradise.