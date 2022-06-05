Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis Bake Cupcakes for Platinum Jubilee

Watch : Princess Charlotte Cradles a Butterfly in Sweet New Photo

Royally sweet!

The Platinum Jubilee festivities, celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the U.K. throne, continue for the fourth and final day and for Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, that means cupcakes! The three enjoyed some prime bonding time with mom Kate Middleton as she helped them baked sweet treats for the local community in Cardiff, Wales, to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place June 5.

Kate, George, Charlotte and the kids' dad Prince William visited Cardiff Castle a day earlier, before heading to the Platinum Party at the Palace, an outdoor, star-studded concert outside Buckingham Palace in London, featuring the likes of Adam Lambert and Queen, Diana Ross, Rod Stewart, Lin-Manuel Miranda and the London casts of hit musicals such as Hamilton and The Lion King.

On June 5, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought all three of their kids to the Platinum Pageant in London.