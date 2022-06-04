Prince George and Princess Charlotte Are All Smiles at Platinum Jubilee Concert

Watch : Kate Middleton Reveals What Makes Prince George "Very Upset"

The royals were ready to rock!

Kate Middleton and Prince William brought their eldest kids Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, to the BBC's star-studded concert in front of Buckingham Palace celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The children, the youngest of the Duke and Duchess' three, were all smiles as they and about 20,000 other attendees enjoyed music by Adam Lambert and Queen, Rod Stewart and Diana Ross, as well as performances from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lin Manuel Miranda, and the London casts of Hamilton, The Phantom Of The Opera, The Lion King, Six and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat—the latter of which featured one of the show's most famous past leads, Jason Donovan.

George and Charlotte and their parents waved little U.K. flags during the show, officially titled the Platinum Party at the Palace. They appeared enthusiastic as Lambert and Queen performed "We Are the Champions." Along with Kate and William, the kids sang along as Stewart performed a cover of Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline." The duchess and her daughter were also spotted signing along with Ross and she performed "Ain't No Mountain High Enough."