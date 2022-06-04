Teddi Mellencamp and Other Stars Mourn OBGYN Jay Goldberg After He Dies at 53 While Hiking

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, former athlete Marcellus Wiley and his family, radio host Ellen K and more are all mourning the loss of Dr. Jay Goldberg.
The OBGYN, who made an appearance on the Real Housewives, died while on a hiking trail on May 29, Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's Office records show. Goldberg suffered a heart attack while hiking at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif., CBS News reported, citing authorities. He was 53.
In a moving Instagram post, Mellencamp paid tribute to the late physician, who delivered her children—Slate, 9, Cruz, 8, and Dove, 2.
"An incredible doctor to so many, he brought all of my babies into this world, saving Cruz's life in the process," the Bravo star wrote. "I'm sure the many families he's helped are also forever grateful. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and loved ones as they mourn with the hope that the reminder of all the good he's done brings some solace during this trying time."
Los Angeles radio host Ellen K. similarly shared her love and appreciation for Goldberg, who helped deliver her now-adult son, Calvin.
"We love you Dr Jay Goldberg thank you for bringing my boy @laughlincalvin into the world and for all the laughs&love over the years," she tweeted. "Thank you for caring for so many of us and our precious babies-we are heartbroken and missing you."
Former football star Marcellus Wiley's wife, Annemarie Wiley, described Goldberg as "a gift to so many."
"RIP Dr. Jay Goldberg. He delivered all three of my babies, and safely got me through two indescribably difficult deliveries," she shared on Twitter. "Holding my babies extra tight tonight and thanking him for all he has done for me and my family."
And Love, Victor star Betsy Brandt added, "I am absolutely heartbroken over the loss of Dr. Jay Goldberg…the world will be less bright and less beautiful without him."
On May 31, Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-lenz, one of Goldberg's co-workers at Women's Care of Beverly Hills Medical Group, penned a poignant Facebook tribute to her "wonderful business partner" and encouraged others to donate to The Jay Goldberg OBGYN Resident Education Fund in his memory.
She wrote, "To say that our practice, his patients, his community and most of all his beautiful family, are shocked and devastated does not begin to express the enormity of this loss."
"I can't believe I'll never again get to roll my eyes at his dumb dad jokes or share a chat about our kids over a c-section," she continued. "He was a stand up guy who ALWAYS had my back, even when it was uncomfortable and especially when it was real. He made me a better person. We shared a birth month and I always told people I was the evil twin. He clearly was the good one."
Gilberg-Inez also included a statement from Goldberg's wife, Stacy, in her post.
"Jay was loved by so many. His sense of humor was legendary, and he never missed an opportunity to make others feel better, lighter, more loved, and more comfortable," Stacy said. "Jay epitomized what it means to be a mensch. He was loving, easygoing, funny and sweet. He leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of everyone who knew him."