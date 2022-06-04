Exclusive

Scott Disick Spotted Out With Holly Scarfone Months After Stepping Out With Rebecca Donaldson

Two months after debuting his romance with model Rebecca Donaldson, Scott Disick was seen shopping with Too Hot To Handle star, who he was linked to earlier this year.

Keeping up with Scott Disick's dating life.

On June 3, the 39-year-old was photographed out in Los Angeles with Holly Scarfone, star of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. The two hit up a Balenciaga store together.

The recent sighting of the two, who were linked romantically several months ago, comes more than a week after they exchanged flirty comments on Instagram. Also on June 3, Holly posted on her Instagram Story a video of a wild rabbit inside a backyard that looks like Scott's.

The two reality stars were spotted together just three days after she was seen holding hands with English soccer player Ben Chilwell during a night out in West Hollywood.

Back in February, Scott and Holly, 23, were spotted out together at Nobu Malibu. The following month, they raised eyebrows when she gave photography credit to  him in a steamy photo of herself in which she was seen posing in a lingerie with the Eiffel Tower in the background. 

Scott's outing with Holly comes just one month after he walked the red carpet with Rebecca Donaldson at The Kardashians premiere in Los Angeles. After debuting their romance, a source told E! News that Scott was "very serious" about dating the 27-year-old model.

"He cut all ties with other women he was seeing and talking to, to focus on his relationship with Rebecca," the source shared in April. "He really likes her and wants a long term girlfriend."

According to the insider, this newfound romance between Rebecca and Scott comes after the Talentless founder reflected on his ex Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with her now husband Travis Barker.
 
"Scott seeing Kourtney so happy in a relationship was a turning point for him," the source says. "He wants the same and wants to settle down."

Scott and Rebecca were last photographed together hanging out on their hotel room balcony in Miami on May 6. 

On May 24, Holly shared photos of herself modeling a white bodysuit from Scott's Talentless brand, writing, "Oh lord she's @talentless." He commented, "I can think of a few talents you have right off the top of my head, no pun intended." Holly responded, "@letthelordbewithyou see u soon."

Scott who previously dated Sofia Richie, 23, and Amelia Hamlin, 20, touched on where his love life stood on the first episode of the Hulu docuseries while in a conversation with Khloe Kardashian. It was filmed last fall. 

"If I want to find somebody real and serious, and someone I would actually spend my life with," Scott shared, "it would have to be somebody…" to which Khloe then chimed in, "More age-appropriate."

Scott then replied, "Yeah, like upper 20s."

 

Reality Stars Reunited

Scott and Holly were first linked back in February when they were spotted out together at Nobu Malibu.

Who Wears Short Shorts

Holly showed off her bombshell figure in tight white ensemble that included short bike shorts.

Keeping It Casual

Scott rocked a black hoodie, cargo pants and red ballcap.

Shopping Buddies

Scott and Holly's shopping trip comes one month after the 39-year-old was last photographed with girlfriend Rebecca Donaldson.

House Guest?

Holly took a video of an adorable video of a bunny in what appeared to be appeared to be Scott's backyard.

