Scott Disick Spotted Out With Holly Scarfone Months After Stepping Out With Rebecca Donaldson

Watch : How Scott Disick REALLY Feels After Kourtney & Travis' Wedding

Keeping up with Scott Disick's dating life.

On June 3, the 39-year-old was photographed out in Los Angeles with Holly Scarfone, star of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle. The two hit up a Balenciaga store together.

The recent sighting of the two, who were linked romantically several months ago, comes more than a week after they exchanged flirty comments on Instagram. Also on June 3, Holly posted on her Instagram Story a video of a wild rabbit inside a backyard that looks like Scott's.

The two reality stars were spotted together just three days after she was seen holding hands with English soccer player Ben Chilwell during a night out in West Hollywood.

Back in February, Scott and Holly, 23, were spotted out together at Nobu Malibu. The following month, they raised eyebrows when she gave photography credit to him in a steamy photo of herself in which she was seen posing in a lingerie with the Eiffel Tower in the background.