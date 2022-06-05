Peter Facinelli Shares Father's Day Gift Picks Your Dad Will Appreciate

We interviewed Peter Facinelli because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Are you still shopping for Father's Day gifts? It can be tough trying to find the perfectly thoughtful present that your dad will appreciate. If your dad is not very forthcoming about the gifts he wants for Father's Day, let some of our favorite celebs guide your shopping. So far, Russell Wilson and Top Chef alum Brian Malarkey have shared their gifting suggestions with E! shoppers. Peter Facinelli is the latest start to put together a gift guide.
He shared some thoughtful gift ideas and he participated in our Father's Day Q&A, and he even blessed us with an on-point Twilight reference.
Peter Facinelli's Father Day Q&A
E!: How are you celebrating Father's Day this year?
PF: Maybe a Dodger game. That's always fun on Father's Day.
E!: Which fictional dad represents you the best and why?
I have to go with Dr. Carlisle Cullen… I played him in Twilight, so I'm not sure if it counts, but as the patriarch of the Cullen family he was always doing his best to protect his family and provide them with the best life possible. Plus I hope I still look 30 when I'm 300 years old.
E: Tell us about a time you embarrassed your kids.
PF: I don't think there's a time where I haven't embarrassed my kids!
Traeger Timberline 1300 Grill
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
PF: My Traeger grill! I love to BBQ and cook for friends and family.
Top Chef alum Brian Malarkey recommended this grill in his Father's Day gift guide too.
Peter Facinelli's Father Day Gift Picks
The Unbreakable Boy: A Father's Fear, a Son's Courage, and a Story of Unconditional Love by Scott Michael LeRette With Susy Flory
"This is an incredible book based on a true story, and chronicles how a father goes to great lengths to "fix" his son who suffers from a rare bone disease and autism. Ultimately the father finds that it's him who is broken, not his son. It's a story of unconditional love and courage. I'm actually an Executive Producer for the film (distributed by Lionsgate) which is due out later this year… stay tuned for that!"
Gozney Dome
"I love to have friends over for BBQ's and pizza night. This outdoor pizza oven is great because it's easy to use and the pizza tastes like a classic Italian wood fired pizza. And I'm Italian… Anyone want to come over for Pizza Facinelli night?"
Saint Laurent Playing Cards
"I often have friends over for poker nights, so a nice deck of cards is always a great gift. These are too nice to use, but certainly make for a great gift for any of those card loving dads out there who enjoy nice things!"
A Spa Day
"Dads like a relaxing spa day too—and why not a facial to go with it?! My personal favorite go-to is a place in Woodland Hills, CA called El Eve Spa. And… it will keep him looking young forever!"
Weekend Getaway
"This is a luxurious gift but no doubt one any dad can appreciate and also share with his significant other. So it's really a gift for both parents. I think it's so important to make time together away from the kids, even if it's a date night or a weekend getaway. It helps build autonomy in your children and getting a break makes you a better parent. Mexico has always been my go-to for a nice getaway—and given that I'm in LA it isn't too long of a trek."
