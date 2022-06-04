Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen Honor Meghan and Harry’s Daughter Lilibet on 1st Birthday

Watch : William & Kate ABSENT When Queen Elizabeth II Meets Lilibet

The royal celebration continues!

Amidst the ongoing festivities of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, multiple members of the royal family took to social media to wish Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana, a very happy first birthday on June 4.

Among those celebrating Lili's major milestone were Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who have three children of their own, tweeted, "Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!"

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also commemorated Lili's birthday on Twitter, writing, "Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!"

And, last but certainly not least, the Queen shared her fond birthday wishes for her great-grandchild—who is named in her honor—through the royal family's official Twitter account.

No photos of Lili were included alongside any of the family's messages. To date, Megan and Harry have shared only one pic of their daughter since she was born—she is featured on their 2021 Holiday card, along with her parents and big brother, Archie Harrison, 3.