JoJo Siwa and Girlfriend Kylie Prew Get Cozy at LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium

Pride in the park.

JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend and Kylie Prew were among the famous faces who attended the ninth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on June 3.

The cute couple rocked matching jerseys as they took the baseball field and packed on the PDA as they posed for photos.

Demi Lovato was also spotted at the stadium.

The sporty date night comes two days before JoJo will be honored as the Next Gen Icon in the Weho Pride Parade.

The Siwas Dance Pop Revolution star had recently reunited with Kylie, months after the two called it quits last October after about nine months of dating.

In April, the 19-year-old surprised her fans by revealing on a podcast she was "not single." She then told E! News at the GLAAD Media Awards, "I'm very, very happy." While she didn't name any names at the time, JoJo hinted at her girlfriend's identity.