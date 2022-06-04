Shakira and Gerard Piqué Split: Look Back at Their Romance Over the Years

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, parents of two sons, announced on June 4 that they have broken up. Look back at the former couple's love story.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's love story lasted more than a decade before they called it quits.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and soccer player, parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, first met in 2010 while filming her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video. They went public with their relationship in 2011.

Over the years, Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 45, occasionally made public appearances at celebrity events, sometimes with their sons. The former pair often posted photos of their family on Instagram. This past Valentine's Day, the singer paid tribute to her partner with a couple's selfie.

But on June 4, Shakira and Gerard announced their breakup, saying in a joint statement to E! News, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."

photos
Shakira & Gerard Piqué's Family Album

See Shakira and Gerard's relationship journey below:

Youtube
Where It All Started

These two lovebirds met on the set of Shakira's "Waka Waka," which was the official song of the 2010 FIFA World Cup. 

Piqué later revealed that he told her, "I am going to win this World Cup so that we can see each other at the finals." And so he did and that's how it all began. 

 

SolarPix, PacificCoastNews.com
Making It Official

By 2011, Shakira and Gerard were publically an item and fans couldn't get enough of this couple. 

Courtesy: UNICEF
Big News

In 2012, the Colombian singer and Spanish soccer star announced that they were expecting their first child.

Twitter
Welcome Milan

Their son Milan Piqué Membarak was born on January 22, 2013, in Barcelona, Spain. 

FameFlynet
Sun's Out

"I think, if you can prove the existence of God, it can only be proven through love," Shakira told ELLE in 2013. "I even had lost my faith for a while...I started to think that there was no God. And suddenly I meet Gerard, and the sun comes out."

Instagram
Love for Each Other

"We already have what's essential, you know? We have a union, a love for each other, and a baby. I think that those aspects of our relationship are already established, and marriage is not going to change them. But if I'm ever going to get married, he's the one," Shakira said to Glamour magazine in 2014.

Courtesy: Jaume de la Iguana/UNICEF
One More on the Way

In 2014, Shakira announced that she and her beau were expecting their second child together.

Instagram
Baby Makes Four

Sasha Piqué Membarak was born January 29, 2015. 

GTRES via AP Images
Happy Fam

The family appears at the Los 40 Music Awards in Barcelona in 2016.

Instagram
Their Story

In 2017, Shakira released El Dorado and in her song titled "Me Enamoré", she paints the picture of the day the two fell for each other. 

"He liked the song, he got really emotional. He knows that there are other songs on the album that are also about him," she reveals. 

James Devaney/Getty Images
Play Ball

Shakira, Gerard, Milan and Sasha attend the New York Knicks-Philadelphia 76ers game at Madison Square Garden in December 2017.

BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images
Davis Cup Presentation 2019

Shakira and Gerard attend the Davis Cup Presentation in 2019.

Joan Amengual / VIEWpress
Balloon World Cup

Shakira, Gerard, Milan and Sasha appear at the event in Spain. Piqué and Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos organized the event, based on a series of viral TikTok videos where two brothers were seen competing among themselves so that a balloon did not touch the ground.

Instagram / Shakira
Halloween 2021

The two celebrate the holiday together.

Instagram / Shakira
New Year's Eve 2021

Shakira and her partner ring in 2022.

Instagram / Shakira
Valentine's Day 2022

In February 2022, Shakira shared a happy Valentine's Day message on Instagram alongside this photo of herself with her partner.

Instagram / Shakira
Mother's Day 2022

"With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother's Day!" Shakira wrote on Instagram in May 2022.

Instagram
It's Over

On June 4, 2022, Shakira and Gerard announced in a joint statement that they had split.

(Pictured: The former couple together in a 2020 Instagram pic.)

