Shakira and Gerard Piqué Split: Look Back at Their Romance Over the Years

Shakira and Gerard Piqué's love story lasted more than a decade before they called it quits.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer and soccer player, parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, first met in 2010 while filming her "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" music video. They went public with their relationship in 2011.

Over the years, Shakira, 45, and Gerard, 45, occasionally made public appearances at celebrity events, sometimes with their sons. The former pair often posted photos of their family on Instagram. This past Valentine's Day, the singer paid tribute to her partner with a couple's selfie.

But on June 4, Shakira and Gerard announced their breakup, saying in a joint statement to E! News, "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding."