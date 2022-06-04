Dalai Lama and Late Desmond Tutu Star in Documentary About Joy

Starring the Dalai Lama and the late Desmond Tutu, the documentary Mission: Joy will be broadcast on the Facebook pages of Cher, Rosario Dawson, Shay Mitchell and more.

The late South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama are bringing a little bit of joy to the world. 

The pair of unlikely pals are the stars of a new documentary, titled Mission: Joy, that will be livestreamed on the Good News Network's Facebook page from June 2 to June 4.  

To share their support for the film, celebs including Rosario Dawson, Cher, Shay Mitchell and more have also broadcasted screenings on their Facebook accounts.  

The documentary, which was filmed prior to Tutu's death in December 2021, is described in its trailer as "a film about finding joy in troubled times."  

Through in-depth interviews, the two global icons impart some of the wisdom that they've obtained throughout their historic lives on how to discover and maintain a level of joy in one's life no matter the outside circumstances.  

As Tutu says in the trailer, "When you say you're pursuing happiness, you are not going to find it." 

read
Richard Gere and Wife Alejandra Confirm Pregnancy and Get Blessing From Dalai Lama

The Dalai Lama later appears to agree with his sentiment, adding, "The ultimate source of a happy life is inside, not outside." 

Getty Images / Shutterstock

In addition to sharing their secrets about happiness, the documentary also spotlights the strong friendship between the Dalai Lama and Tutu. At one point in the trailer, the pair can be seen gleefully poking fun at one another.  

Referencing Tutu, the Dalai Lama jokes, "Unfortunately, that person is Christian." 

To which Tutu points back at him and replies, "Unfortunately, he's a Buddhist!" 

In another thoughtful moment, the Dalai Lama tells Tutu that he has become such an important person in his life that he will remember him, "I think at the time of my death."  

Tutu appears to get emotional at the kind words. He replies, "Thank you." 

