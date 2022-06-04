Princess Charlotte and Prince George Greet Fans During Platinum Jubilee Visit to Cardiff Castle

See pics of Kate Middleton, Prince William and their eldest kids Princess Charlotte and Prince George during their trip to Cardiff Castle in Wales as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

It's a royal surprise!

Kate Middleton and Prince William headed to Cardiff Castle in Wales as part of the festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee and brought along two special guests—Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7, the eldest of their three children.

The family all greeted well-wishers who lined up to see them, including performers and crew members involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds that day. During their trip, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids checked out the show's music setup backstage.

Charlotte wore a navy wool coat dress and Mary Janes, while George and William sported navy suits and Kate was dressed in a red wool coat dress and black stiletto pumps.

The family's visit to Cardiff Castle comes two days after all the Cambridges, including youngest son Prince Louis, 4, joined the Queen and other royals on a Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the Trooping the Color parade.

The annual event is the official birthday celebration for the ceremonial monarch, who turned 96 in April, and kicked off four days of festivities for the Platinum Jubilee, which marks her 70th year on the throne.

Also spotted at Trooping the Color parade, William's brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, who did not watch from the balcony, which was reserved for senior royals. The couple left their royal positions two years ago.

See photos of the Cambridges during their visit to Cardiff Castle:

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Welcome Cambridges

The four visit Cardiff Castle in Wales as part of the festivities for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee on June 4, 2022.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Greeting Fans

The family greets fans at Cardiff Castle.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meeting the Public

The family speaks to fans.

ASHLEY CROWDEN/AFP via Getty Images
Enjoying the Music

The four check out the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert's music setup backstage during their visit to Cardiff Castle.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images
Cambridge Kids

Kate and William's eldest two kids join them at Cardiff Castle.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Mother & Daughter

Kate holds Charlotte's hand.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Charlotte & George

The little princess and prince appear together with mom Kate.

Samir Hussein/WireImage
Proud Dad

William appears with his kids.

