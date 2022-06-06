How LeAnn Rimes Is Celebrating 25 Years of "Music, Life and Survival" on the story…so far Tour

Watch : Watch! LeAnn Rimes Singing About Breast Exams Is Amazing

This summer, LeAnn Rimes just wants to celebrate.

Yes, she's able to tour again for the first time in nearly two years. But the Grammy winning singer-songwriter has also reached an impressive accomplishment. 2022 marks 25 years since the release of her debut album Blue. Now, LeAnn is hitting the road to perform the biggest hits of her career on the story…so far tour.

"We are celebrating! We run down the records and have pulled stuff from many different albums that we're playing live," LeAnn exclusively shared with E! News. "I've been known for my ballads and some of my tours have been very laid back. Now, we only slow down a couple of times and it's just really fun."