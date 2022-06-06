How LeAnn Rimes Is Celebrating 25 Years of "Music, Life and Survival" on the story…so far Tour

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
This summer, LeAnn Rimes just wants to celebrate.
Yes, she's able to tour again for the first time in nearly two years. But the country singer has also reached an impressive accomplishment. 2022 marks 25 years since the release of her debut album Blue. Now, LeAnn is hitting the road to perform the biggest hits of her career on the story…so far tour.
"We are celebrating! We run down the records and have pulled stuff from many different albums that we're playing live," LeAnn exclusively shared with E! News. "I've been known for my ballads and some of my tours have been very laid back. Now, we only slow down a couple of times and it's just really fun."
In addition to hearing classic hits like "How Do I Live" and "I Need You," the 39-year-old artist is also excited to play new tracks from her upcoming album, god's work, set to be released Sept. 16.
"It's really cool to see people instantly relate to the songs and I think the songs are not something that you have to know to enjoy because the messages of them live so deeply within us already," she shared. "People seem to be completely engaged and connected the whole time. It's a true celebration of music and life and survival. Not only for myself over the past 25 years, but also, where we've been in this world of the past two and a half years."
When experiencing LeAnn live, the Grammy winner wants you to sing and dance. At the same time, she loves when people experience a wide variety of feelings when hearing her songs.
"As an artist, I think that's so gratifying to see people really run through the gamut of emotion in front of me and feel their heart a little deeper," she said. "That's my intention when I walk out. It's just to help people feel a little bit more of who they really are inside and to connect with those around them and their loved ones and themselves."
For more behind-the-scenes secrets into LeAnn's tour, keep reading.
