Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Kyle Richards Shares Affordable Outdoor Entertaining Essentials

Almost every Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season includes a "barbeque" hosted by Kyle Richards, except that it's never actually a barbeque. There's nothing remotely casual about her backyard events and the grilling doesn't always happen, but, does it matter if an actual barbeque occurs? No, not at all since Kyle goes all out as a host and the parties are always must-see TV for the Bravo fandom.

"There's always a joke about how I always say I'm having a barbeque, people get here and I'm not having a barbeque. That's because it's really hard to entertain with the cameras and having to juggle so many things," Kyle said during an Amazon Live session. She's in on the joke and she's a detail-oriented hostess, what more could we want?

Kyle insisted, "We really do actually barbeque and entertain outside." If you want to host a fabulous, non-barbeque at Kyle's level of fabulosity, she shared all of her must-haves with Amazon shoppers.