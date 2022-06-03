Harry Styles’ Response to a Fan’s Prom Invite Is So Golden That It'll Have You Falling

When Harry Styles superfan Anna Carty expressed her wish to have the singer be her date to the prom, he responded in a way that would make any Harrie or Styler speechless.

By Steven Vargas Jun 03, 2022 11:52 PMTags
MusicCelebritiesHarry Styles
Watch: Olivia Wilde Subtly Supports BF Harry Styles' New Album

Harry Styles could make this fan's prom night one to remember. 

Anna Carty, a superfan of the "As It Was" singer, was practically falling after Harry accepted her invitation to the dance. As Capital FM DJ Katy J explained in a video shared by The Scottish Sun, Anna previously reached out to her local radio station in Scotland for help with her invite to Harry and her request was then relayed to none other than the One Direction alum himself. After learning that Anna was in need of a date, Harry—whose June 11 show in Glasgow is conveniently two days after Anna's prom—recorded a message with his RSVP.

"Anna, how's it going? It's Harry Styles here. Hello!" he began in the recording, which was played to Anna on the air on June 2. "Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I'm sure it'll be a good Scottish party," Harry said. "I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I'll see what I can do."

photos
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's Romance Rewind

He added, "I'll see you soon!"

Needless to say, Anna lit up over the news. "Oh my goodness," she gushed, after Katy J played her Harry's recording. "I actually can't think!" 

According to Anna, she already has a "gorgeous" black and white dress picked out for the affair. Now, it looks like she's got a plus-one as well!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Spotify

Trending Stories

1

Jimmy Kimmel May Be Ending His Late Night Gig

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

"You heard it from the horse's mouth, I have a feeling that he might rock up at prom!" Katy told the teen. "It's legit. He's going to do his best."

Harry is scheduled to kick off the European leg of his Love on Tour concert series on June 11. He will hit cities in the United Kingdom before returning to North America in August for a second touring of the United States.

Luckily, it seems like Harry can make some time off the stage for a night on the dance floor.

Trending Stories

1

Jimmy Kimmel May Be Ending His Late Night Gig

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

4

Abby De La Rosa Is Pregnant Nearly a Year After Twins with Nick Cannon

5

Vivica A. Fox Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Comments on Oscars Slap

Latest News

Abby De La Rosa Is Pregnant Nearly a Year After Twins with Nick Cannon

See Reign Disick's Photo Shoot During Kourtney's Wedding Weekend

Harry Styles’ Response to a Fan’s Prom Invite Is Golden

Johnny Depp Announces New Album With Jeff Beck After Amber Heard Trial

Exclusive

Watch Bob Saget's Welcome Home Nikki Glaser? Guest Appearance

Ewan McGregor Almost Had a Love Interest on Obi-Wan Kenobi

Vivica A. Fox Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Comments on Oscars Slap