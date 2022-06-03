Harry Styles’ Response to a Fan’s Prom Invite Is So Golden That It'll Have You Falling

Watch : Olivia Wilde Subtly Supports BF Harry Styles' New Album

Harry Styles could make this fan's prom night one to remember.

Anna Carty, a superfan of the "As It Was" singer, was practically falling after Harry accepted her invitation to the dance. As Capital FM DJ Katy J explained in a video shared by The Scottish Sun, Anna previously reached out to her local radio station in Scotland for help with her invite to Harry and her request was then relayed to none other than the One Direction alum himself. After learning that Anna was in need of a date, Harry—whose June 11 show in Glasgow is conveniently two days after Anna's prom—recorded a message with his RSVP.

"Anna, how's it going? It's Harry Styles here. Hello!" he began in the recording, which was played to Anna on the air on June 2. "Look, Katy J passed on your invite to the prom and I'm sure it'll be a good Scottish party," Harry said. "I would love to be there, so just send me the details and I'll see what I can do."