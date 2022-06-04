Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares Her Must-Have Beauty Products to Help You Beat the Heat

We interviewed Paige DeSorbo because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you miss watching Summer House on Bravo, Paige DeSorbo is here to help fill the void. She is the E! Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor, which means Paige will share her shopping insights with us throughout the upcoming months. So far, she styled some seasonal looks and sharedself-care must-haves on Daily Pop, but today is all about the beauty products.
Those Summer House cameras are rolling 24/7 on the show, so how does Paige always looks so put-together? She has her self-care routine down pat and she's ready to divulge all of her must-haves to E! shoppers. Paige shared her favorite beauty products, application tips, and some recommendations she received from her Summer House and Winter House co-stars Amanda Batula and Ciara Miller.
Paige DeSorbo's Favorite Summer Makeup Picks
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation
E!: Do you have a go-to foundation?
PD: I do multiple things when it comes to face makeup. I like to combine two product.. I wear the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation, but I also sometimes wear an Ilia skin tint that has SPF 40 in it. My makeup artist, her name is Kelli [Anne] and I'm obsessed with her. She's the one who got me into using the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation.
This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite and it has 536.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and 2,700+ 5-star Nordstrom reviews.
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
"I'm happy the skin tint has sun protection in it because sometimes I miss steps when I'm in a rush getting ready. I don't end up sticking to the same routine every day."
This skin tint has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 297.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers, with one raving, "I'm obsessed with this stuff (and i've refused to use anything other than dior foundation for years bc they had some pale olive undertones) no shade there but this blows anything i've tried out of the water. goes on smooth, has the right amount of coverage, is good for your skin, and looks fresh and natural, doesn't leave you looking cakey. 10/10 would recommend!!"
Beautyblender Original Pink Blender Makeup Sponge
E!: Do you mix the foundation and the skin tint together or do you layer them?
PD: I do a couple of dots of skin tint and then one to two dots of foundation and then I beat it in with a damp Beautyblender.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, Nina Dobrev, and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause recommended using Beautyblender makeup sponges too. This makeup sponge has 13,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 408.1K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
E!: Are there any beauty products that you always buy in multiples to make sure you never run out?
PD: The Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Setting Spray. I always have multiple bottles of that. I feel like all setting sprays are the same except for that one. I really love that one. I love the finish of it. It's a little glossy, but not greasy at all. I also hate the feeling of my face being wet.
This spray has 130.2K+ "Loves" from Sephora customers.
Aluan Handheld Fan Mini Fan
"I also bought a mini fan to use from Amazon, which I use when I do my setting spray, I put the fan on right after to dry it quicker."
Paige also recommended this when she appeared on Daily Pop to share her summer must-haves.
These fans come in four colors and they have 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
"I love everything in the Charlotte Tilbury shade Pillowtalk."
This set has 238.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. The shade is an E! Shopping Editor favorite and it's been recommended by Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, and Christine Chiu from Bling Empire.
Paige DeSorbo's Favorite Sunscreen
MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme
"I found this sunscreen and I've used it for years, so it's my favorite one. I put it on before my moisturizer. I've heard someone say not to put sunscreen on last because it doesn't penetrate the skin as well through the moisturizer. I thought that made sense."
Paige DeSorbo's Favorite Hair Products
Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector
"My hair can get really dry, so I use the Olaplex hair mask once a week. I shampoo my hair first though actually before I use it to get rid of the product build-up I may have. It also really affects hair better if it's freshly cleaned. I find the mask doesn't work as well if my hair is dirty. I see a very big difference. They say to only leave the mask in for 10 minutes, but I do like an hour. Then, I wash and condition my hair like normal and I see a big difference in my hair."
This product has 62,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 505.7K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 1,800+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
This internet-famous beauty product is an E! Shopping Editor favorite that has been recommended by Kyle Richards, Margaret Josephs, Marianna Hewitt, and Ally Brooke.
Paige DeSorbo's Favorite Eyebrow Products
E!: Are there any products that you may consider a splurge but you're super loyal to because they're just worth the money?
PD: I recently changed my whole eyebrow routine. In the past couple of years, my eyebrows have gotten so thin. They're just not the way they used to be when I was in high school. I don't use a pencil anymore. I don't use a wax anymore. I use an oily serum. It's Typology. It has peptides and castor oil. Castor oil is supposed to really nourish hair growth. It's kind of a splurge but I really swear by it.
Rose Inc. Brow Renew Clean Clear Eyebrow-Growth Gel
"Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has a brand called Rose Inc. and I use that eyebrow gel on top of my brows. Eyebrows are so much more important than anything on your face because they really shape your entire face. I spend the most time on maintenance and buying products for my eyebrows than anything else. I really take the time to nourish my eyebrows."
This eyebrow gel has 4.6K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. Rosie talked to E! about the product in a 2021 interview when she launched her brand.
La Bouche Rouge Eyebrow Serum Gel
"I also use another French product on my brows. Let me look for it to show you. It's a La Bouche Rouge Paris eyebrow serum. I love this so much. The combination of those three products together has really been working for my eyebrows lately."
Paige DeSorbo's Favorite Eyelash Products
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH- MD Lash Enhancing Serum
"I used to get eyelash extensions all the time and, obviously, when the pandemic started that was on hold for a while. Now, I just use the GrandeLash serum. Being able to rub my eyes every single day without worrying about messing up lash extensions is everything."
This serum has 21,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, 142K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers, and 1.400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
Ardell Professional Magnetic Lash Accents
"I also wear fake eyelashes a lot. I use the magnetic ones that fit on top of each other. I got them in quarantine and I practiced for hours to learn how to use them right. Now, I can put them on so easily. I use the Ardell accents that only go on the edge of your outer corners. It looks more like a fanned out lash and more natural than just putting on a whole strip. I feel like the whole strip doesn't look good in certain situations and it can feel so heavy on your eye."
These lashes have 1,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige DeSorbo's Favorite Beauty Products Recommended by Summer House Stars
E!: You're on Winter House and Summer House, two shows with very distinct climates. Have those differences changed your beauty routine?
PD: In the summer, I'm all about like exfoliating, moisturizing, and getting a great spray tan. In the winter, it's so much harder for a spray tan to take because my skin can get so dry. I definitely ease up on the spray tans in the winter. I would say that dryness is the biggest difference in the two shows. I'm just moisturizing extra. Ciara taught me to use a body oil in the shower.
Neutrogena Lightweight Body Oil for Dry Skin, Sheer Body Moisturizer in Light Sesame Formula
E!: Do you have any application tips for when or how to apply the oil?
PD: I exfoliate, shave, and do all the things in the shower and then I douse myself with body oil right after I shut the water off.
E!: What kind of oil?
PD: I use the Neutrogena Light Sesame Oil.
This oil has 16,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Osea Undaria Algae Body Oil
"I also use an Osea oil. They have a really good body oil that's hydrating and not greasy"
This oil has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Osea Ocean Cleanser
"I like to use the Osea face wash too. It's light and gentle."
Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Plumper
E!: Aside from Ciara showing you the body oil, are there any other products that the Summer House cast has recommended, which have become a part of your beauty routine?
PD: Amanda and I use a lot of the same makeup products. She's the one who got me hooked on the whole line of Grande Cosmetics products. I use that lip gloss because of her too. We definitely share.
This lip gloss has 53.9K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers and it comes in 5 shades.
(This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.)