The Best LGBTQ+ Shows of 2022

This Pride Month, there is no shortage of groundbreaking LGBTQ+ content on TV.

More than ever before, queer representation is happening for spectrums—trans, non-binary, differently abled—on some of the most highly anticipated and impactful shows on television.

Increasingly, the shows themselves are created by queer people and feature exclusively queer actors and writers. Some shows even feature all-LGBTQ+ crews behind the scenes, as well. The days of the token gay best friend or the kooky lesbian aunt are, thankfully, becoming a thing of the past. These are real characters with real stories to tell.

The trailblazing developments are happening all across different genres of TV—from comedy to drama, reality to animated—on both broadcast and streaming.

In a February study released by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), it was revealed that 11.9 percent of the characters on broadcast television were LGBTQ+, a new record high.

For the first time, GLAAD also analyzed the eight most prominent streaming services—Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+ and HBO Max—and found 245 LGBTQ+ series regular characters and 113 LGBTQ+ recurring characters across their programming.