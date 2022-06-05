The Best LGBTQ+ Shows of 2022

To celebrate Pride, we've rounded up all of the best shows that feature prominent LGBTQ+ story lines, actors and performers from all across the television landscape. Dive in here!

This Pride Month, there is no shortage of groundbreaking LGBTQ+ content on TV.

More than ever before, queer representation is happening for spectrums—trans, non-binary, differently abled—on some of the most highly anticipated and impactful shows on television.

Increasingly, the shows themselves are created by queer people and feature exclusively queer actors and writers. Some shows even feature all-LGBTQ+ crews behind the scenes, as well. The days of the token gay best friend or the kooky lesbian aunt are, thankfully, becoming a thing of the past. These are real characters with real stories to tell.

The trailblazing developments are happening all across different genres of TV—from comedy to drama, reality to animated—on both broadcast and streaming.

In a February study released by GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), it was revealed that 11.9 percent of the characters on broadcast television were LGBTQ+, a new record high.

For the first time, GLAAD also analyzed the eight most prominent streaming services—Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock, Paramount+, Apple TV+, Disney+ and HBO Max—and found 245 LGBTQ+ series regular characters and 113 LGBTQ+ recurring characters across their programming.

There's still plenty of room to grow, but things are changing—and it's time to celebrate that.

For the best LGBTQ+ shows to watch this Pride—and throughout the rest of the year, too!—keep reading.

Netflix
Heartstopper (Netflix)

Netflix's Heartstopper, the touching coming-of-age story of teen friends Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor) who discover their friendship might be something more, has already won over audiences with its charm and wit. 

It also features a knockout performance from Yasmin Finney as Elle, who moves to town after coming out as transgender.

The show does an excellent job of portraying the perils and pitfalls—and ultimate reward—of adolescence as a queer youth. And, good news, the show has already been renewed for two more seasons.

Pro-tip: Be on the lookout for a moving appearance from Olivia Colman as Nick's mom.

The first season of Heartstopper is available to stream on Netflix.

Peacock
Queer as Folk (Peacock)

Queer as Folk, coming to Peacock on June 9, is an adaptation of the 1999 British series by the same name created by Russell T Davies. The series was already adapted into an American version for Showtime in 2000, but creator Stephen Dunn points to Davies' original series as his inspiration. 

The series features an ensemble cast including Devin Way, Fin Argus, Jesse James Keitel, CG, Johnny Silbilly and Ryan O'Connell. It also boasts a couple of great supporting performances from Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis

The story follows the aftermath of a shooting at a gay nightclub in New Orleans and what happens to those involved—and the community at large—in the aftermath. 

Queer as Folk boasts incredible representation, including non-binary, trans, deaf and differently abled actors. 

Netflix
First Kill (Netflix)

It's 2022 and vampire hunters can be queer, too.

On Netflix's First Kill, hitting the streamer on June 10, teens Calliope (Imani Lewis) and Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) begin to develop feelings for each other, but there's a catch: Calliope descends from a long line of monster hunters while Juliette comes from a family of vampires! Hate when that happens.

As showrunner Felicia D. Henderson puts it, Calliope and Juliette are two people "who never should have fell in love." 

That's what makes it so good.

Greg Gayne/Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu and Disney+)

If was the gay cliffhanger that left fans screaming: Will Victor (Michael Cimino) choose Benji (George Sear) or Rahim (Anthony Keyvan)?!

The second season of Hulu's Love, Victor ended with Victor rushing to the doorstep of a house to profess his love—we just don't know whose house it is: boyfriend Benji's or new crush Rahim's. It's been an agonizing wait.

With an ensemble cast featuring Ana Ortiz, Rachel Hilson, Anthony Turpel and Mason Gooding, the show's third and final season continues to address issues of queerness, religion, race and culture with the appeal and style that has endeared Love, Victor to its legions of fans.

Find out if Victor gets his happy ending when the final season of Love, Victor hits Hulu and Disney+ on June 17.

Enda Bowe/Hulu
Conversations With Friends (Hulu)

Conversations With Friends, the Hulu adaptation of the popular Sally Rooney novel, tells the story of Frances (Alison Oliver) and Bobbi (Sasha Lane)—college students, best friends, and former girlfriends—and Nick (Joe Alwyn) and Melissa (Jemima Kirke), a married couple they meet. 

The series is notable for its modern depiction of Frances' bisexuality. "You make it sound like gay is the destination and bisexual is a stop on the way," she tells Nick. "Not quite there."

All episodes of Conversations With Friends are available to stream now on Hulu.

Disney +
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Disney+)

Think animated shows can't get in on queer representation? Think again!

Disney+'s The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, an adaptation of the original Proud Family which ran for two seasons on the Disney Channel between 2001 and 2005, is notable for its portrayal of openly gay character Michael Collins, voiced by EJ Johnson.

All episodes of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder are available to stream on Disney+.

Richard Phibbs/Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 (Paramount+)

You can't talk about modern-day LGBTQ+ representation without discussing RuPaul's Drag Race.

The drag competition series, which has international spin-offs in countries from Thailand to Australia, is currently in the midst of its seventh All Stars season, the first all-winners season in the franchise's history.

Since the first episode of RuPaul's Drag Race aired in February 2009, the show has been a beacon of queer representation and self-expression, from legendary host RuPaul on down.

New episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 stream Fridays on Paramount+.

