Who Will Be The View's Next Permanent Co-Host? Breaking Down Daytime TV's Big Search

Nearly 10 months after Meghan McCain departed from The View, ABC’s daytime talk show has continued with a slew of guest co-hosts. Find out who could be in the running for the coveted gig.

Is there a permanent co-host in view for TV's biggest talkfest? Right now, it's hard to say. 

June 6 marks 10 months since Meghan McCain bid farewell to ABC's The View after four seasons. Since then, viewers have been treated to a wide variety of guest co-hosts sharing their thoughts and feelings on the day's most polarizing issues.

But who could be joining regulars Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and contributor Ana Navarro at the table on a more permanent basis? It's simply too early to tell. 

After reports surfaced that The View was "struggling" to find a host to take Meghan's place, a rep for the show tried to set the record straight in a statement to the New York Post.

"The [show's] co-hosts have great chemistry, and we look forward to finding the right fit to join these smart, funny and fearless women," the rep said in January. "Executive Producer Brian Teta's strong plan to select a new co-host is on track."

As for the show's ratings, they have been better than ever. According to the Nielsen Company, The View is ranking No. 1 in households and total viewers among daytime network talk shows and news programs this season.

It could just cause some people to ask: What's the rush in finding a replacement?

As the women of The View continue discussing hot topics like gun control and abortion, keep reading to see some of the faces (with multiple political views) who may—or may not—have a shot at the table.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Michele Tafoya

How You Know Her: Former Sunday Night Football sideline reporter

When Michele co-hosts The View, chances are the show is going to trend on Twitter. It certainly did when she discussed COVID-19, critical race theory and Colin Kaepernick with the ladies. But after stepping away from sports broadcasting, Michele is hoping to enter the political arena on different platforms. "I got to a point in my life where I wanted to try other things, and there are some things that are really important to me," she told The Athletic. "This is not to say that sports isn't an important field, that my job isn't an important job. But in my position, I was not as free to be as vocal about world events that I'm concerned about. It's not because I was told to shut up. I want to be very clear about that. But look, if you're on a show like Sunday Night Football, which is the No. 1 show in prime time for 11 straight years, unprecedented, the last thing they want to do is invite controversy."

Paula Lobo/ABC via Getty Images
Stephanie Grisham

How You Know Her: Former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump

Since leaving the White House in 2021, Stephanie has been an open book about her experience working in the Trump administration, including the moment she resigned from her job. Outside of politics, Stephanie has discussed her divorce and raising an LGBTQ+ son during various "Hot Topics" segments. 

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
Alyssa Farah Griffin

How You Know Her: CNN political commentator 

The former White House director of strategic communications and assistant to President Donald Trump has provided a unique look inside the White House when she guest hosts. Alyssa told Vanity Fair about her reasons for appearing on The View, "The people I'm most hoping to reach and convince that Trump is terrible for our country, are people who, like I once did, support him."

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
LeAnn Rimes Cibrian

How You Know Her: Host of Wholly Human podcast and country music singer

Back in April, LeAnn was able to guest co-host on The View. Would she like to do it more often? "I am always open. I didn't know how I would enjoy it and I did," she told E! News while traveling for her the story…so far tour. "I really did enjoy my time with the ladies. I'm constantly talking on my podcast. I'm very comfortable with it so who knows? That was a one-off for me at the moment, but I did enjoy doing it."

Jeff Neira/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Tara Setmayer

How You Know Her: ABC News contributor and former GOP communications director on Capitol Hill

One of The View's most familiar guests continues to get invited back to the table. During the last week of May, Tara expressed being "pro second amendment but common sense gun reform" following the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. She also has shared her conservative values with her co-hosts as a busy election season gets closer and closer. 

Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images
S.E. Cupp

How You Know Her: CNN Host and close friend of Meghan McCain

Is S.E. interested in becoming a permanent co-host? "I've done The View a lot," S.E. told Andy Cohen during a January 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live. "It's a really iconic, dynamic group of women, and as they like to say and I actually think they're right, one of the most important political shows in the country today."

Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Eboni K. Williams

How You Know Her: Former Fox News host and star of The Real Housewives of New York City

After co-hosting The View in October 2021, the Bravo star expressed her interest in a more permanent spot at the table. "It's the dream job," Eboni told Entertainment Tonight. "Ever since I was 12 years old, and I always wanted to be an attorney, so seeing Star Jones in that seat and showing what one could do on a national platform, with that background of law and social justice, integrating it with politics and pop culture, from a woman's perspective, it was an honor."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS
Garcelle Beauvais

How You Know Her: Co-host of The Real and star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

With The Real airing its final episode on June 3, fans may wonder if the talk-show host is ready for another daytime gig. But in her memoir Love Me As I Am, Garcelle recalled a not-so-pleasant experience auditioning for The View in 2015. "The energy was cold, unfriendly and standoffish," she wrote. "The atmosphere was so opposite to my friendly nature and definitely not what I had expected or hoped for."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock
Amber Ruffin

How You Know Her: Host of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show

For multiple episodes in April, Amber traded in late night for daytime as The View's guest co-host. While she was able to bring the laughs to both serious and lighthearted topics, the comedian is busier than ever after launching a new production company

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Gretchen Carlson

How You Know Her: Former Fox News host and author of Getting Real

A recognized trailblazer for women's rights in the workplace, Gretchen appeared on The View in October 2021 to share her future goals. "I realized what my next calling in life was, which was to make the workplace safer for women, people of color, the LGBTQ community, and that's what I'm doing," she said.  

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock
Yvette Nicole Brown

How You Know Her: Star of Community, producer and writer

Both before and after the pandemic, Yvette has been a frequent guest co-host on The View and shared her thoughts on politics and current events. While some guest co-hosts may be hesitant to discuss controversial issues, Yvette appears fearless. "I've spoken my mind on @theview about POLITICS + I grew up in East Cleveland in the '70s before ANYBODY was polite," she once tweeted. "There's NOTHING I haven't been called & NONE of it destroyed me or my trajectory."

