Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband David Stanley

Jenna Ushkowitz has a new bundle of joy that's sparking a lot of glee.

The Glee alum and her husband, David Stanley, officially welcomed their first child together—a baby girl. In a post shared to Instagram on June 3, Jenna gave fans a glimpse at her newborn daughter, sharing a black and white photo of herself snuggling with the infant in a hospital bed.

The close-up shot showed the little one's hand peeking through a blanket while resting on her mom's chest. Meanwhile, Jenna paired her hospital gown with a "mama" necklace from EF Collection.

The actress captioned the special moment, "Our hearts have burst wide open."

And it appears their hearts are not alone. Friends and followers took to the comment section of Jenna's post to celebrate the news.

Eva Longoria wrote, "Congrats!!!!!"

Fuller House alum Marla Sokoloff also chimed in, writing, "Cannot wait to meet you sweet thing!!!!!"