Lala Kent Reveals She Got Her "Boobs Done" in Hilarious Post-Op Video

Ooh, Lala!

Get ready to see a brand-new Lala Kent on Vanderpump Rules season 10. Ahead of the show's highly anticipated return, the reality star surprised fans with news of her recent boob job, sharing a hilarious post-op video on Instagram June 3.

"I continued on the elevator, announcing to everyone who entered, 'I got my boobs done,'" she captioned the video. She also thanked Doctors Payman Danielpour and John Layke of the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group, saying, "I feel really happy."

Far from her usual glammed-up self, the video features a loopy Lala chilling in her bed as her doctor and friend check in on her.

"You look beautiful already," says her friend, to which Lala responds, "Don't lie, Jess!"

Lala's friend tells her how well she did during the procedure. "Well, I was asleep," Lala replies. "Of course I did amazing." The video hilariously ends with the VPR star requesting a blow-dyer to warm up her bed.