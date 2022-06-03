Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into "Lake Life" With Sizzling Swimsuit Photos

Kylie Jenner’s newest swimsuit pictures have everyone’s Instagram feeds on fire. Keep scrolling to see what the reality star wore on her trip to the lake.

Kylie Jenner knows her angles.

On June 3, the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 24, shared photos of herself soaking up the sun in a plunging metallic one-piece bathing suit while enjoying her time on a boat at the lake. In the first post, Kylie wrote, "lake life," as she posed for the camera by leaning back on the vessel. The mom of two paired the silver bathing suit with a pair of dark shades and wore her hair slicked back in a low bun. 

In another post, Kylie shared images of herself and close friend, Victoria Villarroel, in the lake water, captioning the post, "brb went to mars."

Fans did not waste any time complimenting the Kardashians star, who gave birth to a baby boy four months ago. "Gorgeous," wrote one person, while another commented, "go off baby."

Since welcoming her son in February, Kylie—also mom to 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott—has been open about her postpartum struggles, saying that she was starting to feel "like myself again" after her hormones started to "level out."

In April, the makeup mogul shared a video of herself walking on a treadmill, adding that she was down 40 of the 60 pounds she gained while pregnant with her baby boy. "Just trying to be healthy and patient," she wrote alongside the clip. "Walking/pilates is my favorite combo."

Keep scrolling to check out Kylie's latest swimsuit pics below.

Instagram
Silver Goddess

"lake life," Kylie shared on June 3.

Instagram
Soakin' Up the Sun

Kylie posed on the boat while enjoying her day at the lake with friends. 

Instagram
Pose for the Camera

Kylie knows all of her angles.

Instagram
Going for a Swim

The makeup mogul enjoyed her time swimming at the lake. 

Instagram
Sun's Out, Buns Out

Kylie worked on her tan in a silver swimsuit

Instagram
BFFs

The reality star was joined by gal pal Victoria Villarroel for the occasion.

Instagram
Fun With Friends

Kylie and her friends went tubing on the lake. 

