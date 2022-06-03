Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into "Lake Life" With Sizzling Swimsuit Photos

Watch : Kylie Jenner Is "Feeling Like Herself" After Postpartum Hormones

Kylie Jenner knows her angles.

On June 3, the Kylie Cosmetics owner, 24, shared photos of herself soaking up the sun in a plunging metallic one-piece bathing suit while enjoying her time on a boat at the lake. In the first post, Kylie wrote, "lake life," as she posed for the camera by leaning back on the vessel. The mom of two paired the silver bathing suit with a pair of dark shades and wore her hair slicked back in a low bun.

In another post, Kylie shared images of herself and close friend, Victoria Villarroel, in the lake water, captioning the post, "brb went to mars."

Fans did not waste any time complimenting the Kardashians star, who gave birth to a baby boy four months ago. "Gorgeous," wrote one person, while another commented, "go off baby."

Since welcoming her son in February, Kylie—also mom to 4-year-old daughter Stormi, who she shares with Travis Scott—has been open about her postpartum struggles, saying that she was starting to feel "like myself again" after her hormones started to "level out."