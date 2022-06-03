How Trixie Mattel Is Putting Her Own Stamp on the Palm Springs Scene

Watch : Trixie Mattel Confused Iggy Azalea for a Drag Queen

Trixie Mattel is ready to take Palm Springs by storm.

In the new discovery+ series Trixie Motel, the drag queen, whose real name is Brian Firkus, and her partner David Silver take viewers behind the scenes as they transform a dilapidated motel into a place worthy of the distinctive Palm Springs community. Throughout the eight episodes, the couple is joined by friends, some more helpful than others (yes, she was referring to Katya Zamolodchikova, a.k.a. Brian McCook).

While it sounds like there's a lot of tough decisions and hammers involved in filming this renovation, Trixie told E! News that it's not your average design series. "It's part Simple Life, part My Life on the D-List, but it's also a heavy dollop of The Office," she said. "We're working with a drag queen here, so I'm living in one foot in reality, one foot out of reality, you know?"

She joked that she'd like to imagine it's as serious as, say March of the Penguins, but it's really Best in Show. So basically, it's exactly what you'd expect from Trixie.