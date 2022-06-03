Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Weighs in on the "Complex" SYTYCD Situation

Renee Morrison is addressing the So You Think You Can Dance situation involving her husband.
On May 27, Matthew Morrison announced his exit from the current season of the Fox competition series because he "did not follow competition production protocol." And now, his wife Renee is weighing in on his departure.
The wife of the actor took to Instagram on June 3 to share a video of Matthew stating his side of the story.
"It's been a wild ride…," Renee wrote on the post. "My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated."
"Gossip and cruelty are poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature- Love & compassion," she continued. "Perspective my people. Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT."
In the video shared by both Matthew and Renee, the Glee actor addressed rumors that he was involved in, what was reported as, "an inappropriate relationship with a female contestant."
"It's really unfortunate that I have to sit here and defend myself and my family against blatantly untrue statements made anonymously, but I have nothing to hide," he said before reading the "one" message that he sent to a dancer.
"'Hey, it's Matthew," the actor read from his phone, "'If you don't mind, would love to get your number and talk you through some things.' The end."
Morrison added that he sent the message "because this dancer and I both share a mutual respect for a choreographer that I've known for over 20 years and I was trying to help her get a job as a choreographer on the show."
It has not yet been reported who will replace Matthew on the panel and join fellow judges Stephen "tWitch" Boss and JoJo Siwa.
So You Think You Can Dance airs every Wednesday on Fox.