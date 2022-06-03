Matthew Morrison’s Wife Renee Weighs in on the "Complex" SYTYCD Situation

Watch : Matthew Morrison ADDRESSES So You Think You Can Dance Exit

Renee Morrison is addressing the So You Think You Can Dance situation involving her husband.

On May 27, Matthew Morrison announced his exit from the current season of the Fox competition series because he "did not follow competition production protocol." And now, his wife Renee is weighing in on his departure.

The wife of the actor took to Instagram on June 3 to share a video of Matthew stating his side of the story.

"It's been a wild ride…," Renee wrote on the post. "My husband has finally been given an opportunity to speak his truth. He has done so with such grace and integrity in a situation that is complex and incredibly complicated."

"Gossip and cruelty are poison that have penetrated the depths of our society and somehow have made people forget their true nature- Love & compassion," she continued. "Perspective my people. Stop perpetuating hate and shame. Period. NO ONE DESERVES IT."