Kat Graham Shares Why She Partnered With GLAAD for Her New Album Long Hot Summer

Kat Graham Releases HOT New Album With GLAAD

Get ready to add some new songs to your Pride playlist.

Actress and musician Kat Graham (aka Toro Gato) teamed up with the LGBTQ+ media organization GLAAD for her brand-new album, Long Hot Summer, and she dished all about it on E! News' Daily Pop.

"It is such a fun album about liberation," she told hosts Loni Love and Jai Rodriguez. "I wanted to do something for Pride for many, many years. I wanted to do something that would benefit GLAAD. I've been on the council since like 2009."

In honor of Pride, Graham is donating the album's proceeds to GLAAD, which fights against LGBTQ+ defamation in entertainment and media.

"When I hear the word ‘ally,' I'm like, ‘I'm not like an ally,' like ‘This is our community. If it affects one person, it affects all of us," she said. "I wanted this album to be fun and dance and party and empowering and all about being sexually free and owning who you are and all of those things, but I needed it to have a purpose."