How Eva Mendes Encourages Her and Ryan Gosling's Children to Defy "Gender-Specific" Stereotypes

Eva Mendes' plan to teach her children to stand up against gender stereotypes is going off without a hitch!

On June 2, the Other Guys star, 48, told Forbes that she and longtime love Ryan Gosling, 41, both put in work around their house to show their two daughters—Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6,—that household responsibilities don't belong to Mommy or Daddy just because of preconceived stereotypes.

For example, when it comes to chores, Eva explained that she enjoys making sure the bustling family's house stays nice and tidy.

"I'm not a clean freak by any means but I love having a clean house, and especially a clean kitchen and a clean sink," she said. "I feel like it's part of mental wellness for me."

However, that's about where her kitchen experience ends. The actress admitted that she's "not an amazing cook," adding, "I leave that to Ryan."