How Eva Mendes Encourages Her and Ryan Gosling's Children to Defy "Gender-Specific" Stereotypes

Eva Mendes' plan to teach her children to stand up against gender stereotypes is going off without a hitch!
On June 2, the Other Guys star, 48, told Forbes that she and longtime love Ryan Gosling, 41, both put in work around their house to show their two daughters—Esmeralda, 7, and Amada, 6,—that household responsibilities don't belong to Mommy or Daddy just because of preconceived stereotypes.
For example, when it comes to chores, Eva explained that she enjoys making sure the bustling family's house stays nice and tidy.
"I'm not a clean freak by any means but I love having a clean house, and especially a clean kitchen and a clean sink," she said. "I feel like it's part of mental wellness for me."
However, that's about where her kitchen experience ends. The actress admitted that she's "not an amazing cook," adding, "I leave that to Ryan."
Eva hopes that the family's inclusive approach is "showing my girls that there are no gender-specific roles that we must take on" in life.
"We're all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well," she said. "It's a team effort every day, so if they see him and I switch off doing certain things that, again, aren't specific to stereotypical gender things, I think that just creates balance and harmony."
While she typically keeps mum about her family life, this isn't the first time that Eva has touted their family's approach to teamwork.
Last month, she told People that Ryan, who she started dating in 2011, was an "incredible cook."
"I think there's a really nice balance to ‘you cook, I clean,'" she told the outlet. "And it just works for us."