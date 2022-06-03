Nick Cannon Defends His Parenting Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

Watch : Bre Tiesi Dishes on Having Nick Cannon's 8th Child

Nick Cannon is doing what works best for him and his family.

During a conversation with Men's Health published June 3, the Wild ‘N Out host—who is currently expecting baby No. 8, his first with model Brie Tiesi—defended the way his nontraditional family works.

"I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting," he told the publication. "It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."

Cannon, 41, is dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and daughter Powerful Queen, 17 months, and son Golden, 5, with Brittany Bell. He also fathered Zen with Alyssa Scott, however, the 5-month-old died in December after suffering from a rare form of brain cancer.