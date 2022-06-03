Nick Cannon Defends His Parenting Ahead of Baby No. 8's Birth

Nick Cannon is doing what works best for him and his family.
During a conversation with Men's Health published June 3, the Wild ‘N Out host—who is currently expecting baby No. 8, his first with model Brie Tiesi—defended the way his nontraditional family works.
"I've seen where people believe a traditional household works, and [yet] there's a lot of toxicity in that setting," he told the publication. "It's not about what society deems is right. It's like, what makes it right for you? What brings your happiness? What allows you to have joy and how you define family? We all define family in so many different ways."
Cannon, 41, is dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 11-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and daughter Powerful Queen, 17 months, and son Golden, 5, with Brittany Bell. He also fathered Zen with Alyssa Scott, however, the 5-month-old died in December after suffering from a rare form of brain cancer.
Last month, Cannon exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop that he was making plans to stop expanding his family. "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation," he said May 17. "I ain't looking to populate the earth completely, but I'm definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have."
And the Masked Singer host doesn't let his hectic schedule stop him from seeing his children. He told Men's Health that he makes it a priority to spend time with all of his kids, adding that he is "probably engaged" more than the "average adult can be."
"If I'm not physically in the same city with my kids, I'm talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff," he shared. "And then when I am [in the same city, I'm] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick 'em up. All of those things, making sure [I'm there for] all extracurricular activities. I'm involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week."