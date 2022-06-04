The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

We've seen the cast of Stranger Things battle demodogs and spider monsters, but how do they fare in the battlefield of love? Get all the details about these Hawkins heartbreakers.

By Daniel Trainor Jun 04, 2022 12:00 PMTags
TVWinona RyderCelebritiesStranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown
Watch: Netflix's Stranger Things Cast Talks HORRIFIC New Season

The Stranger Things cast has seen some scary stuff over the years, but how do they fare when it comes to one of the most frightening monsters of all: dating?

We've seen the young actors on the Netflix sci-fi smash grow up before our eyes over the nearly six-year run of the show. When things started in season one, Millie Bobby Brown was just an unknown 12-year-old and Gaten Matarazzo was the most adorable 14-year-old we'd ever seen.

Flash forward to 2022 and many cast members find themselves in real-life relationships—heck, some of them are even dating each other!

While some of the show's young stars have been very public with their courtships—complete with red carpet debuts and Instagram-official posts—others have kept things much more private. So, consider this your one-stop shop for all things Stranger Things romance.

We've scoured social media for the latest intel and, in celebration of the show's fourth season, we offer it up to you! 

photos
Stranger Things Season 4: A Nightmare on Elm Street References

Volume one of Stranger Things season four is now available to stream on Netflix, with the final two episodes of the season dropping July 1.

To find out everything there is to know about the stars' relationships, keep scrolling!

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown

Millie and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi walked the red carpet of the Stranger Things premiere together in matching black-and-white ensembles on May 14 after making their red carpet debut as a couple at the BAFTA Film Awards in March.

Their relationship dates back to at least June 2021, when Jake posted a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption "bff <3." The pair later celebrated the holidays and Millie's 18th birthday together in February 2022.

On May 7, Millie posted a photo of the two to celebrate Jake's birthday with the caption: "happy birthday baby, can't wait to fly to the moon and back with you! (Schroobie noobie)"

Later that month, she posted a throwback photo of Jake hanging out with her Stranger Things co-star Finn Wolfhard on set captioned "when two worlds collide." He's already met the work family!

We rate this relationship an 11 out 10.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Instagram
Finn Wolfhard

Finn isn't lacking in the love department himself! The 19-year-old is currently dating actress Elsie Richter, though the two keep their relationship very private. In a November 2021 interview with The Washington Post, Finn said a fan threatened to expose Elsie's address unless Finn confirmed their relationship. He was forced to comply.

"They're like, ‘Oh, okay, I'm so sorry. We love her,' " he told the paper. "It all fades literally once you're like, ‘Hey, calm down. It's cool. I'm a real person.' It's almost like a trance or something. Maybe it's a power thing."

Most notably, Elsie appeared in seven episodes of the HBO series Doll & Em.

Finn and Elsie have been together since mid-2021. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton

Love blossomed in Hawkins!

Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, and Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, have been linked since 2017 when they made their red carpet debut at The Fashion Awards in London. 

Their characters are intrinsically linked, which has led for plenty of on-screen time together, which Natalia doesn't take for granted.

"It's always really fun. We're really comfortable with each other, so we can play and feel more free, and we can talk about it before," she told Refinery29 in 2019. "There's that sense of who knows if you'll ever work together with this person ever again? Who knows? This might be your only chance to play like this." 

Despite the fact they've been public about their relationship, don't expect the couple to put everything on display. "Some people are very good about being open and sharing," Natalia told Cosmopolitan in May 2022, "and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves."

instagram
Gaten Matarazzo

Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin, has been dating girlfriend Lizzy Yu for more than for years. He made note of their anniversary with a cute Instagram post on March 7, posting a picture of Lizzy captioned: "Four years? That's dope. I love you. Thanks for being my best friend. Happy anniversary goob."

In May 2021, the couple attended prom together! Gaten posted a photo on Instagram of the couple all dressed up with caption: "Got to go to prom with this goober. Thanks for letting me tag along broski. Love you"

Gaten and Lizzy live together in New Jersey—with three cats!—which was revealed in a May 2022 interview with Esquire. Lizzy is an actress herself and will soon appear in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Joe Keery

Joe Keery has been dating actress Maika Monroe since 2017. 

According to GQ, the couple met at a party in Los Angeles in 2017. That same year, they worked together on the film After Everything before going public with their relationship at the season two premiere of Stranger Things.

Joe and Maika keep things pretty private on social media, but often support each other at red carpet events and award shows. Most recently, the two appeared at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2022.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke, who joined Stranger Things as Robin in season three, has been dating musician Spencer Barnett since early 2022. The two were spotted celebrating Valentine's Day together in New York City and were seen in Paris together later in the month.

Maya previously dated actor Tom Sturridge.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Noah Schnapp

While there were rumblings that Noah Schapp, who plays Will Byers, dated Millie Bobby Brown in the early days of the show, the two appear to simply be the best of friends. In February, Noah posted a series of photos from Millie's 18th birthday party on Instagram, which included shots of Millie's boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. 

At the moment, Noah appears to be single.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Caleb McLaughlin

In an interview with Wired in 2021, Caleb, who plays Lucas, said he was single. 

However, Caleb maintained that he's always going to keep things close to the vest. "If I'm actually dating someone, if I'm in a relationship," he said, "you wouldn't know."

Trending Stories

1

Jimmy Kimmel May Be Ending His Late Night Gig

2

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

3

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

4

Vivica A. Fox Addresses Jada Pinkett Smith’s Comments on Oscars Slap

5

Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up After 11 Years Together

Latest News

Kate Spade Surprise 75% Off Summer Sale: Score $300 Bags for $89 Today

Shakira and Gerard Piqué Break Up After 11 Years Together

J.Crew's Best-Selling $130 Jeans Are on Sale This Weekend for $15

Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Married Life

The Love Lives of Stranger Things Stars

This Trio of Serums With 41,000+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for $17

Exclusive

Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Shares Must-Have Beauty Products