Audrina Patridge Shares Honest Reaction to The Hills: Next Gen Announcement

Out with the old and in with the new?
Audrina Patridge and the rest of The Hills cast are still reeling from MTV's announcement that they are creating the spin-off, The Hills: Next Gen, after canceling New Beginnings this January. "I can't believe they're doing this, to be honest," she said in a TalkShopLive stream. "We were all kind of shocked."
The reality star added that she's mostly interested to see how things pan out since the new cast will feature 20 twenty-somethings, a major difference from the spin-off's cast of 14. Audrina noted that they had a "really hard" time filming all their lives because of how much was going on, so she can't imagine what it will be like with the new show. "I don't know how they're going to do that."
So while she's a "little bummed" that they are continuing The Hills without the O.G.'s, Audrina said, "There's no way I can't [watch]."
In fact, Audrina thinks the new generation of stars might be an even more entertaining version of The Hills "cause they're going to be carefree and wild."
She understands that she, Whitney Port, Brody Jenner and the rest of the stars are "little bit more reserved than we used to be," adding, "As you get older you have more responsibilities and you care about your image."
So while Audrina and the cast were shocked by the announcement—they found out at the same time as the rest of the world—she gets it. "I feel like we ran our course," she said. "We didn't really have too much more drama to give."
Well, except for Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, that is. Audrina mentioned that she's excited for the couple to welcome their second child this fall, but joked it would've been the perfect story for the show. "I feel like they're so good at [reality TV]," she explained. "They are a funny couple and I mean they are a power couple and they've stuck it out so much. So, maybe they can start their own [show]."
Anyone down for The Hills: Speidi?