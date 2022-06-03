Audrina Patridge Shares Honest Reaction to The Hills: Next Gen Announcement

Watch : Audrina Patridge & Brody Jenner Unpack That Kiss on "The Hills"

Out with the old and in with the new?

Audrina Patridge and the rest of The Hills cast are still reeling from MTV's announcement that they are creating the spin-off, The Hills: Next Gen, after canceling New Beginnings this January. "I can't believe they're doing this, to be honest," she said in a TalkShopLive stream. "We were all kind of shocked."

The reality star added that she's mostly interested to see how things pan out since the new cast will feature 20 twenty-somethings, a major difference from the spin-off's cast of 14. Audrina noted that they had a "really hard" time filming all their lives because of how much was going on, so she can't imagine what it will be like with the new show. "I don't know how they're going to do that."

So while she's a "little bummed" that they are continuing The Hills without the O.G.'s, Audrina said, "There's no way I can't [watch]."