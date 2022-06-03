Here's the Parenting Advice Johnny Depp Gave to a Pregnant Fan Before Amber Heard Verdict

Watch : Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Trial: Verdict REVEALED

Johnny Depp appeared to be in good spirits just hours before a Virginia jury ruled on his defamation suit against ex Amber Heard.

While staying in the U.K. for work commitments, the Pirates of the Caribbean star stopped by Bridge Tavern in Newcastle. According to Lauren Whittington, the restaurant's general manager, Johnny's visit to the pub on June 1 was a complete surprise.

"He didn't seem nervous at all," Lauren exclusively shared with E! News. "He just seemed to want to interact with people and not talk about the case, which was completely understandable."

The actor took pictures with fans, shook hands with workers and even shared some parenting advice with Lauren, who is expecting a child later this year.

"When I got a photo with Johnny, he asked me how far along I was," Lauren recalled. "He said it'll be the most magical thing I ever do and that I won't know love until I look at her for the first time. He spoke about his children and was telling me how proud he is to be a father."