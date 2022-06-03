Andy Cohen Says He's "Never Seen Anyone" Like This Real Housewives of Dubai Star

Watch : Andy Cohen Explains Why The RHODubai Cast Is So Special

Real Housewives' newest locale is a desert, but the show is anything but dry.

The newest installation of the franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai, premiered on June 1, and it's clear that the women of the United Arab Emirates will be bringing loads of drama this season, according to Andy Cohen. "As the episodes continue," he said during an exclusive interview on E!'s While You Were Streaming, "I think you start to scratch beyond the surface of what it means to live there."

Andy predicted that fans will especially enjoy getting to know one Housewife in particular. "I've never in 16 years of producing this show seen anyone like Chanel Ayan," the Bravo host said. "She is just wild. She shows up in a ballgown to the mall. I've never seen anything like her. She's so funny, she's so beautiful, she's so bigger than life yet she's also really relatable and has an incredible back story, which you'll learn more about later."

"I think they're all quite notable," Andy added of the RHODubai cast, "but I think Chanel is someone who's really gonna stick in people's minds."