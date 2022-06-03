Kim Kardashian Compares Her Met Gala Weight Loss to Actors Who Change Their Bodies for Film Roles

Kim Kardashian is addressing the controversy surrounding her 2022 Met Gala look.
The Skims founder, 41, recently compared her decision to drop 16 pounds in one month to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic bejeweled gown to the way actors choose to change their weight for a role.
"To me it was like, ‘OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role," Kim told The New York Times. "It's all the same to me. I wasn't saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"
Christian has undergone multiple dramatic weight transformations throughout his film career, including gaining 40 pounds for the 2013 film American Hustle and losing 70 pounds to play racecar driver Ken Miles in 2019's Ford V. Ferrari. Renée similarly gained 17 pounds for the 2001 film Bridget Jones' Diary.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum maintained that she "didn't do anything unhealthy" when it came to her strict diet and exercise routine in order to fit into the dress. Had she not been able to reach her goal, Kim said that she would've skipped the event entirely.
"I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered," she said. "It was just important to me to reach that goal."
On May 2, Kim, accompanied by boyfriend Pete Davidson, hit the Met Gala steps in the Bob Mackie dress Marilyn wore when she sang "Happy Birthday Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.
Following the event, Kim was criticized for her rapid weight loss and for wearing the historic garment on the red carpet. She appeared to subtly address the controversy surrounding her outfit a few days after the event on her Instagram Story, writing, "Be teachable. Be open. You're not always right."
At the event, Kim told Vogue that her experience losing weight to fit the gown was "such a challenge," adding, "It was like a role. I was determined to fit."
Since the dress, which was on loan from the Ripley's Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Fla., was unable to be altered, Kim embarked on a complex fitness routine in order to fit for the event, she told the outlet.
"I would wear a sauna suit twice a day, run on the treadmill, completely cut out all sugar and all carbs, and just eat the cleanest veggies and protein," she said. "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."
When she was finally able to wear it, Kim explained, "I wanted to cry tears of joy."