Magnum P.I. May Have a Fifth Season After All

While CBS canceled Magnum P.I. starring Jay Hernandez after its fourth season, we may just be in luck. Get the details here.

Don't get rid of your surfboards and hulu skirts just yet! We may be heading back to Hawaii.

CBS canceled the Jay Hernandez-led Magnum P.I. reboot after four seasons back in May. But now, it is reported that the crime series may be picked up by NBC or USA Network, according to Deadline

The publication reports that ever since the cancelation, Universal Television, who co-created the series, has been looking for a new home for Magnum P.I. It was reported that "conversations are progressing and are now in advanced stages." And while USA and NBC are the frontrunners, Paramount+ is also a possibility.

So when will the decision be made? It all comes down to whether a deal is made with CBS studios by June 30.

The reboot—which premiered in 2018—is a modern take on the classic Tom Selleck-led series which aired on CBS from 1980 to 1987. It follows Thomas Magnum, played by Hernandez, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator in Oahu, Hawaii.

Magnum P.I. also stars Zachary Knighton, Perdita Weeks, Tim Kang, Stephen Hill and Amy Hill.

While we wait to see if Magnum P.I. will be heading back to our small screens anytime soon, keep reading to find out which of your other favorite shows have been renewed and canceled this year. 

