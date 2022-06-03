Don't Miss This $81 Discount on Peter Thomas Roth Skincare Products

If you are interested in this set, but you aren't sure about shopping, check out these rave reviews about each of the products.

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer Reviews

"BEST MOISTURIZER EVER," a Peter Thomas Roth shopper declared, elaborating, "I'm a 51 year old esthetician and I'm always searching for that fountain of youth and this and the matching serum are it!! I've used it for a week and am already seeing the difference. My marionette lines are almost gone. HYALURONIC ACID is my all time favorite acid and I've used almost every product on the market with Hyaluronic Acid and NONE if them compare to this."

Another said, "Wow...Results right away! This is the best hydraulic cream on the market by far! A little goes a long way, results in 72hrs my face is more hydrated, smooth and fine lines are barely there."

A shopper shared, "I bought this product after trying several 'recommended' similar facial gels promising to bring long-lasting moisture and younger looking, glowing skin. I wish I had saved all that money and bought this first! I can't say enough good things about how it makes my skin look and feel, and how it's caused absolutely zero distress to my hyper-sensitive skin. Loyal customer from here on!

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Glow Serum Reviews

A shopper said, "This serum is amazing honestly. I am a 28 year old male and I've always had issues with dry skin. I was so excited to try this product and was not disappointed, I will be ordering this again for sure. It absorbs into your skin so nicely, I've never felt anything like it! It only takes like 2 pumps to apply it to your face and neck because it spreads out so well. It also doesn't leave any residue or greasing on your skin after applying like a lot of products do! Immediately after applying my face feels so hydrated, smooth and healthy!"

"This serum hydrates and plump my skin right after I use it. I have tried other brands too but this one is best so far which completely meets my skin needs," a customer reviewed.

Another person said, "Love this stuff. I've been using it a little over 3 months and I love what it's done for my skin."

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches Reviews

"On the very first application these patches took 5-6 years off my tired eyes. They smell wonderful too, so you get an aromatherapeutic effect on top of the ingredients really smoothing away fine lines and leaving my eyes feeling refreshed and looking rested," a fan of the product said.

Someone else reviewed, "Every time I wear these patches I feel my face come to life. Between the scent and feeling the serum actually doing something in my under eye area this gets all the stars. I like that I feel this is a prevention for me and that my eyes are even better today because of using this product. Amazing and beneficial for all."

A Peter Thomas Roth shopper reviewed, "I am 55 and often wake up with puffy eyes - no matter what I do. My daughter turned me on to these and it was love at first application... They are so soothingly cool AND take away the puffiness and lines. Love 'em! I have since turned both my mother and my sister on to these. We're all hooked."

