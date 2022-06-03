Watch Maya Rudolph as a Billionaire Divorcée in Apple TV+'s New Comedy Loot

Watch : Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

There is a loot we need to unpack from this trailer!

Emmy Award winner Maya Rudolph stars as billionaire Molly Novak in Apple TV+'s upcoming series Loot, which premieres June 24.

The trailer, which dropped June 3, starts off with Molly, who has a dream life, and her husband (Adam Scott) celebrating her birthday.

"Happy birthday, baby," he says to her, as they get ready to board a yacht. "What do you think of your new boat?"

It's all champagne and caviar until Molly finds out her husband has been cheating on her with a younger woman named Hailey.

"Hailey, in our bedroom?" Molly asks, "I want a divorce."

The divorce becomes the headline of every tabloid in the area, but things start looking up—then down—for Molly when she learns she that has a charity foundation.

"You're like the most famous cheated-on woman on the planet," one of her new employees tells her during her first day at the office.