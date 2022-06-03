Khloé Kardashian Channels Sister Kim in Sexy Latex Look

Watch : Khloe Kardashian's FASHION Evolution Through the Years

Did Khloé Kardashian raid Kim Kardashian's closet?

On June 2, the Good American CEO stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner in a longer version of the iconic nude latex dress Kim wore in 2015.

Khloé was photographed wearing the ankle-length, sleeveless Atsuko Kudo number paired with pointed clear heels and a pink-and-brown fuzzy Fendi purse. She completed the look by rocking her blonde hair in waves and wearing a nude lipstick similar to the shade of the dress.

In 2015, Kim wore a knee-length version of the dress and over the years, has donned different versions of the garment, including one with a plunging neckline.

Perhaps Khloé snuck the garment out of Kim's massive warehouse, where she stores her fashion archives of more than 30,000 pieces.

During the May 26 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS CEO gave viewers a glimpse of her epic wardrobe.