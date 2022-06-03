Khloé Kardashian Channels Sister Kim in Sexy Latex Look

Khloé Kardashian took a page out of sister Kim Kardashian’s book by rocking a similar version of the SKIMS founder’s iconic 2015 nude latex dress to dinner. See their looks below.

Did Khloé Kardashian raid Kim Kardashian's closet? 

On June 2, the Good American CEO stepped out for dinner in West Hollywood with mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner in a longer version of the iconic nude latex dress Kim wore in 2015. 

Khloé was photographed wearing the ankle-length, sleeveless Atsuko Kudo number paired with pointed clear heels and a pink-and-brown fuzzy Fendi purse. She completed the look by rocking her blonde hair in waves and wearing a nude lipstick similar to the shade of the dress.

In 2015, Kim wore a knee-length version of the dress and over the years, has donned different versions of the garment, including one with a plunging neckline.

Perhaps Khloé snuck the garment out of Kim's massive warehouse, where she stores her fashion archives of more than 30,000 pieces. 

During the May 26 episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS CEO gave viewers a glimpse of her epic wardrobe. 

"I'm on this really fun journey of just trying to figure out what my new fashion era's gonna be. I'm just hoping, honestly, to find a little bit of inspo today, because I have so much stuff and I've had so many different fashion eras," she said in the confessional. "I love seeing all this stuff, so I just wanna see where I've been and where I wanna go."

Kim also shared how she's redefined her style since divorcing ex-husband Kanye West in March.

"When it comes to my style, I've always had Kanye there as like this crutch to teach me so much about fashion," she added. "And having that not be there as my crutch, to guide me, has really forced me to figure it out on my own. But I think for so long, always depending on someone else, I forgot that I have an opinion too. And I forgot that I can make decisions too."

