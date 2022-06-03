Jimmy Kimmel May Be Ending His Late Night Gig

Watch : Jimmy Fallon & Jimmy Kimmel's Ultimate April Fools Prank

Jimmy Kimmel may soon have an earlier bedtime.

The late-night staple has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since its premiere in 2003. But after almost 20 years, Kimmel may be ready to say goodbye to our small screens. In a recent interview, Kimmel—whose contract with ABC ends next year—revealed that he is contemplating whether he wants to continue hosting the show.

"I wish I knew [what] I was gonna do," he told Variety. "I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, ‘what am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing."

The 54-year-old noted that there are other factors that come into play as well. "There are practical considerations," he explained, "and there are family and friend considerations and co-worker considerations."

He continued, "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."

Petition to have Guillermo take his spot?