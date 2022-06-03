Jimmy Kimmel May Be Ending His Late Night Gig

Jimmy Kimmel may soon have an earlier bedtime.
The late-night staple has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since its premiere in 2003. But after almost 20 years, Kimmel may be ready to say goodbye to our small screens. In a recent interview, Kimmel—whose contract with ABC ends next year—revealed that he is contemplating whether he wants to continue hosting the show.
"I wish I knew [what] I was gonna do," he told Variety. "I have moments where I go, ‘I cannot do this anymore.' And I have moments where I go, ‘what am I gonna do with my life if I'm not doing this anymore?' It's a very complicated thing."
The 54-year-old noted that there are other factors that come into play as well. "There are practical considerations," he explained, "and there are family and friend considerations and co-worker considerations."
He continued, "Eventually, I am going to have to stop doing this. I'm not going to do this forever. I would not be honest at all if I said that I have decided one way or the other. I'm thinking about it a lot, though."
Petition to have Guillermo take his spot?
Kimmel—who has hosted the Oscars twice and the Primetime Emmys—signed a three-year contract with the network back in 2019, which ensured that he would continue hosting the show through its current 20th season.
But this isn't the first time Kimmel has mentioned quitting his
day night job.
In 2019, before extending his deal, he discussed the possibility of exiting the show on fellow former late-night star Conan O' Brien's podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend.
At the time, he discussed the "relentlessness of the job," and shared a similar sentiment about being scared of the "what's next?"
Only time will tell!
Watch new episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live! weeknights on ABC.