See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Royal Family for Platinum Jubilee Thanksgiving Service

Watch : See Meghan Markle & Prince Harry at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first official public appearance at Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on June 3. According to a press release from Buckingham Palace, the ceremony, which was centered on the theme of public service, honored the queen's 70 years on the throne and included "bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns, to recognize and give thanks for The Queen's reign, faith and lifetime of service."

Meghan wore a white dress coat with a matching hat, pair of heels and gloves for the occasion. As for Harry, he donned a black morning suit tailcoat over a white shirt and pair of grey striped trousers along with his military medals and a tie.

The couple walked hand in hand into the cathedral, where they joined royal family members for the service. They sat next to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank and Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra sat in the row ahead.