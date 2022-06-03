UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

University of Massachusetts Amherst lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska died "unexpectedly" on May 30, according to an online obituary. Get details on the student-athlete's life and legacy below.

By Jess Cohen Jun 03, 2022 12:19 PMTags
SportsCelebrities
Watch: In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The University of Massachusetts Amherst is paying tribute to student-athlete Aidan Kaminska following his heartbreaking death.

According to a statement posted to the UMass Athletics website, the lacrosse player died on May 30 at the age of 19. "The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches," the school's message read. The NCAA also tweeted, "We join the University of Massachusetts Amherst in mourning the loss of Aidan Kaminska."

While a cause of death for the sophomore communications major has not been shared publicly at this time, an online obituary for Aidan notes that he "passed away unexpectedly" on the morning of Memorial Day.

"Aidan was known for his infectious smile, being a good friend, and a tremendous athlete," the tribute to the Long Island native read. "He started playing lacrosse at a young age as part of the newly-formed lacrosse program at Port Jefferson."

After earning accolades for both lacrosse and football in high school, Aidan went on to join UMass Amherst's Minutemen lacrosse team. The midfielder was recently named to the Colonial Athletic Association's All-Tournament Team.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

"Aidan loved to be goofy and make people laugh," the tribute continued. "He loved baby animals, especially ducklings and bunnies. He enjoyed taking long walks in nature and he worked out fiercely. He also enjoyed cooking, often sautéing fresh spinach and trying out new recipes. He like to make homemade pickles with his mother."

UMass Men's Lacrosse

Trending Stories

1

Jeannie Mai Introduces Her & Jeezy's Baby Girl Five Months After Birth

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

"Aidan had numerous friends and was an inspiration to many," the message concluded. "He will sorely be missed."

According to the obituary, a funeral service for Aidan will take place on June 4 in his hometown. 

Trending Stories

1

Jeannie Mai Introduces Her & Jeezy's Baby Girl Five Months After Birth

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

4

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

5

Kate Moss Attends Johnny Depp's U.K. Concert After Testifying in Trial

Latest News

Gwyneth Paltrow, Chris Martin Reunite to Celebrate Apple's Graduation

See Harry & Meghan Join Royal Family for Queen's Thanksgiving Service

UMass Amherst Lacrosse Player Aidan Kaminska Dead at 19

Father's Day Gifts for Dads Who Love Shark Tank

Lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Your Dad Will Love

11 Internet-Famous Beauty Finds To Add to Your Amazon Cart Now

Amber Heard's Attorney Reveals Whether She's Able to Pay Johnny Depp