Chlöe Bailey Shares What's in Her Bag

We interviewed Chlöe Bailey because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Chlöe is a paid spokesperson for Welch's and Neutrogena. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Singer Chlöe Bailey always comes through with the red carpet looks, but what about the essentials we don't normally get to see, like the products she keeps in her bag? In a recent E! News interview, she talked about her favorite beauty products, including some application tips. She revealed her go-to makeup removal combination, which is so essential. She even shared her go-to skincare products and snacks that she loves to carry in her bag.

Speaking of snacks, Chlöe talked about her love for Welch's Fruit Snacks, remarking, "I've always loved these snacks since I was a little girl and I've never really let my addiction go. It was a no-brainer to collab because I love them so much."

The "Have Mercy" singer shared the must-have products that she keeps in her bag, and, thankfully, they're all very budget-friendly.