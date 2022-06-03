Lululemon Father's Day Gift Picks That Your Dad Will Love

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're shopping for Father's Day gifts, Lululemon is always a reliable choice. You can never go wrong with Lululemon. The high-quality, soft, stretchy fabrics are unparalleled. These are gifts that your dad will wear forever and ever. Even if your dad isn't a gym-goer, Lululemon isn't just activewear. They have great lounge pieces, golf apparel, and even some dressier styles. In all honesty, there's something for everyone.
There are so many gift-worthy styles from Lululemon, but if you're not sure where to begin, the brand made things easy for you with a Father's Day landing page. You can even filter those picks by price point, with styles under $50 and styles under $100. There are gifts dedicated to golf, working out, and some casual attire options. Lululemon has can't-miss picks that your dad will appreciate. Here are some of the standouts.
Lululemon Father's Day Gifts Under $50
Lululemon Men's Fast and Free Running Hat
This lightweight hat is great if your dad loves to run or if he just wants to keep the glare out of his eyes. This fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying. Plus, it has reflective details. There are 8 colors to choose from.
A Lululemon shopper raved, "Its very light weight! Great hat for sweating in. Rinse it quickly and dries fast and looks the same as new."
Lululemon Back to Life Sport Bottle 24oz
A good water bottle is an everyday must-have. This insulated one from Lululemon has a leak-proof lid and it keeps your drinks nice and cold. There are 10 colors to choose from.
A Lululemon customer said, "This bottle keeps my water cold all day, and my ice stays frozen! It fits in cup holders and doesn't spill in my backpack."
Lululemon Fast and Free Running Armband
This armband is lightweight, breathable, and great for a long run. It's touchscreen-friendly and it keeps your phone safely in place as you move. There are four colors to choose from.
A fan of the product wrote, "The armband fits great and the materials are awesome, really enjoyed running with it, I have an iPhone 12 Pro and fits just perfect. Was looking for a product like this since a long time!"
Lululemon Power Stride No-Show Sock with Active Grip 3 Pack
Socks are something that your dad needs, but may not buy for himself. These are specifically designed for training with arch support, stretch, and a grip that keeps your socks in place.
There are seven color combinations to choose from. A fan of the socks said, "Worth the price!! Good quality Absolutely love these socks. I bought about 5 or 6 packs of socks. They stay on your foot and don't fall off your heel. Worth the price!!!"
Lululemon Golf Gifts
Lululemon Evolution Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
This polo is a total hole-in-one (pun intended). The fabric has anti-stink technology and it keeps your cool and dry. There are 12 colorways to choose from.
Lululemon Commission Classic-Fit Short Warpstreme
These shorts are perfect for golf, but they're also nice enough to wear for other occasions. There are two lengths to choose from and seven prices.
Lululemon Stretch Golf Polo Shirt
This stretchy polo shirt is breathable and it has been treated with No-Stink Zinc™ technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria. You can choose between four different colors.
Lululemon Father's Day Workout Gifts
Lululemon Textured Training Short Sleeve Shirt
You shouldn't just wear any old shirt to work, you need one that's specifically designed for training. These shirts are abrasion-resistant, stretchy, sweat-resistant, and quick-drying. What more could you want in a shirt? Your dad will love this.
A Lululemon shopper said, "Great for runs and HIIT training sessions. The fabric is comfortable, even after sweaty training sessions. Plus, the loop on the back top of the shirt makes it great to hang on a hook to air dry and re-use (the anti-stink tech helps)."
Lululemon Metal Vent Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0
Long-sleeve workout apparel can be tricky to shop for. This one was specifically designed for running and training. Its fabric has Silverescent™ technology, which inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria. This shirt comes in 11 colors.
Lululemon Father's Day Casual Gifts
Lululemon Utilitarian Cargo Short
These shorts have a polished look and and they're incredibly practical with roomy pockets. There are four colorways to choose from.
Lululemon Commission Long Sleeve Shirt
This is far from your standard button-down shirt. This comfortable shirt is made from sweat-wicking, quick-drying, anti-stink fabric. These shirts will become dad's new go-to. Get him one in every color.
