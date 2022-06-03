11 Internet-Famous Beauty Finds To Add to Your Amazon Cart Now: Olaplex, CeraVe, Mighty Patch, and More

Shop trending products from Olaplex, Revlon, Sunday Riley, CeraVe, and Mighty Patch from Amazon's Internet-Famous Beauty Shop.

By Marenah Dobin Jun 03, 2022 10:00 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingYouTubeInstagramShop BeautyShop With E!Shop Affordable FindsTikTok
E-Comm: Internet Famous Beauty FindsGetty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you're anything like me, all roads lead to shopping. You may think you're innocently watching videos TikTok, Instagram, or YouTube, but before your know it, you have an Amazon cart full of internet-famous beauty products that will be on your doorstep tomorrow. I know I'm not the only one who has shopped because TikTok "made me" buy it. When millions of people share their results and beauty tips online, I'm taking screenshots and clicking "add to cart."

It's fun to be a part of a community with other people who love trying out new beauty products as much as I do. Even so, there are so many viral beauty products popping up all the time and it can be tough to keep up. Thankfully, Amazon has a landing page with so many internet-famous beauty finds in one place. It doesn't get any easier than that, right?

Here are some of my favorite products that went viral on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

read
2.4 Million People Bought This MAC Lipstick Shade Last Year and It’s on Sale

Internet-Famous Skincare Products

Nooni Marshmallow Whip Maker Foam Cleanser

A $7 cleanser that's actually amazing sounds so far-fetched, but this marshmallow foam cleanser is everything. A little bit goes a long way with this foamy formula. It cleans my skin without stripping it. My skin always feels super soft when I use this, plus it's a super fun process. You put a pearl-size amount of cleanser in the whip maker, put in a little water, and pump to get the perfect amount of foam.  

This product has 4,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$7
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Jeannie Mai Introduces Her & Jeezy's Baby Girl Five Months After Birth

2

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes (36 Count)

We all need these pimple patches on hand. They are my go-to for skincare "emergencies." I stick these on overnight or during a work-from-home day of audio-only calls. After 6-8 hours, take the patch off to see all of the gunk that was absorbed. These are amazing because they clear out those pimples without drying out my skin and causing further irritation. 

These patches have 68,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews. 

$13
Amazon

Aztec Secret Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Facial & Body Mask

The Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay gives my pores a powerful, deep clean. Sure, you've already tried a million face masks, but this one is truly unique. You mix the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay with equal parts apple cider vinegar or water. Stir the mixture until it becomes a smooth paste, adding more clay or liquid as you see fit. Then apply a layer to the skin for just 5 to 10 minutes. There's no need for more time than that. You'll feel a tightening sensation as the clay dries. Then you just have to wash it out and watch the gunk coming out of your clogged pores.... sorry for the TMI, but it's a truly satisfying experience. 

This mask has 48,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$15
Amazon

Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller,

When I sweat, I want to blot my face, but sometimes that messes up my makeup. Plus, it can add up to quite a pretty penny if you have to keep replacing your blotting sheets to dab a sweaty forehead. The Revlon Volcanic Face Roller is amazing. E! shoppers know how much we adore this. Oh and it has 25,100+ five-star reviews on Amazon.

It's reusable and it is just so simple to use. Simply roll over any greasy areas and you'll be shine-free. If you really want to see how good this product is, just roll one side of your face at first so you can compare and contrast it with the other. You will absolutely see the difference. 

$13
Amazon

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil

I have been obsessed with this product since the first time I used it. I have never been more impressed with a skincare product after just one application. The Luna Sleeping Oil is a gentle introduction to retinoids, reducing redness, boosting plumpness, and improving the appearance of pores and wrinkles. This is such a game-changer, but it's so gentle on my easily-irritated skin.

$55
Amazon

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, Face Cream & Makeup Primer

Use this multi-tasking cream as a moisturizer, an overnight mask, and a makeup primer. It absorbs very quickly, it doesn't irritate my skin, and it's an affordable find. It has 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It has been recommended by Euphoria star Sydney SweeneyThe Bachelor alum Catherine Lowe, and Real Housewives stars Porsha WilliamsTeresa Giudice, and Margaret Josephs.

 
$28
Amazon

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser

My skin doesn't need the same thing every day. Sometimes, I just need to use a super gentle cleanser. This one is great to take off my makeup, sunscreen, and excess oils. It leaves my skin feeling hydrated and soft. I initially tried this because it is certified by the National Eczema Association. It's great to have on hand for those flare-ups when my skin is feeling especially sensitive.

This cleanser has 61,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$16
Amazon

Internet-Famous Hair Products

Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush- Scalp Care Hair Brush with Soft Silicone Scalp Massager

If you have a lot of product build-up, I recommend using this scalp care brush in the shower when you shampoo to gently work in the product. It is great to stimulate circulation, which is said to help hair growth too.

This scalp care brush has 88,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It comes in 9 colors. It was recommended by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi BurrussKenya Moore, and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and our E! Shopping Editors.

 

$10
$8
Amazon

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

I am obsessed with this product! I recommend it to anyone who has ever given me a hair-related compliment. Restore damaged hair to get that healthy, shiny hair you've always desired with this truly miraculous hair treatment. It is a complete game changer for my routine. 

Just apply the treatment to wet hair, leave it on for ten minutes (or longer if you want), then rinse it out, and shampoo and condition as usual. You will see and feel a difference the first time you use it, but if you want major results, work it into your routine by using it 2-3 times per week. This product has 62,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$28
Amazon

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

I would love to get my hair done every day, but, it is sadly not in my budget. However, I love the Revlon One-Step Volumizer. Get a salon-level blowout from home. This heated brush will save you time and money since you can dry and style your hair at the same time. There's even a cool option to set your style. This is great to smooth out your hair and lift your hair at the roots. 

This brush has 233,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$60
$36
Amazon

YoulerTex Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap: 2 Pack

I have a lot of hair that takes a long time to dry. When I wrap it up in a towel, that feels so heavy on top of my head. That's why these towel wraps are so essential.

These hair towel wraps come in sets of two, with 10 color combinations to choose from. They have 34,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. They've also been recommended by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

 

$18
$10
Amazon

If you're looking for more affordable beauty finds, this $12 liquid lipstick set has 6 shades and 12,800+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews.

Trending Stories

1

"DTF" Kim Kardashian Says "BDE" Rumors Made Her Reach Out to Pete

2

Jeannie Mai Introduces Her & Jeezy's Baby Girl Five Months After Birth

3

See Scott Disick Celebrate Son Mason Graduating From 6th Grade

4

Brody Jenner and Pro Surfer Tia Blanco Officially Confirm Romance

5
Exclusive

MTV’s Chanel West Coast Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Dom Fenison

Latest News

Lululemon Father's Day Gifts That Your Dad Will Love

11 Internet-Famous Beauty Finds To Add to Your Amazon Cart Now

Amber Heard's Attorney Reveals Whether She's Able to Pay Johnny Depp

See Hayley Kiyoko, Gus Kenworthy & More Stars in "Taste So Good" Video

The Tote Bags Kyle Richards & Lisa Rinna had on Real Housewives

Jeannie Mai Introduces Her & Jeezy's Baby Girl Five Months After Birth

Exclusive

Watch Too Hot To Handle Alums Compete on Floor Is Lava