See Hayley Kiyoko, Gus Kenworthy and More Stars Celebrate Pride Month in "Taste So Good" Video

For these stars, Pride Month has never tasted so good.

To mark the annual affair, Gus Kenworthy, Kornbread, Willow Pill, VINCINT, Hayley Kiyoko, Kerri Colby, Patricia Arquette, Jorgeous and Sarah Michelle Gellar teamed up to star in a music video for "Taste So Good," an original song written by musician Leland. Performed by Hayley, Kesha, VINCINT and Grammy-nominated producer MNEK, the track is a part of a campaign for queer-owned brand Cann, a company that makes THC-infused drinks.

The three-minute visuals begin with Gus in bed with Kornbread before the Olympic skier orders the beverages through the Weedmaps app. After SMG drops off the delivery—while proudly declaring "gay rights!" as an ally—the two are transported to a technicolor world filled with dancing, music and, well, more celebrities.

In one scene, Hayley and Kerri dance together in a yellow room filled with golden-tinted trees and rocks before coming together to kiss a can. Another segment features Gus, lip-syncing to MNEK, showing off his muscles in a revealing green outfit while Kornbread watches in awe. At one point, Patricia takes a sip of the drink with Jorgeous and transforms into Kesha.