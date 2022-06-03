See Hayley Kiyoko, Gus Kenworthy and More Stars Celebrate Pride Month in "Taste So Good" Video

Hayley Kiyoko, Gus Kenworthy, Kesha, VINCENT, Patricia Arquette and more marked the start of Pride Month in a steamy music video for the Leland original song, "Taste So Good.”

For these stars, Pride Month has never tasted so good.

To mark the annual affair, Gus Kenworthy, Kornbread, Willow Pill, VINCINT, Hayley Kiyoko, Kerri Colby, Patricia Arquette, Jorgeous and Sarah Michelle Gellar teamed up to star in a music video for "Taste So Good," an original song written by musician Leland. Performed by Hayley, Kesha, VINCINT and Grammy-nominated producer MNEK, the track is a part of a campaign for queer-owned brand Cann, a company that makes THC-infused drinks.

The three-minute visuals begin with Gus in bed with Kornbread before the Olympic skier orders the beverages through the Weedmaps app. After SMG drops off the delivery—while proudly declaring "gay rights!" as an ally—the two are transported to a technicolor world filled with dancing, music and, well, more celebrities.

In one scene, Hayley and Kerri dance together in a yellow room filled with golden-tinted trees and rocks before coming together to kiss a can. Another segment features Gus, lip-syncing to MNEK, showing off his muscles in a revealing green outfit while Kornbread watches in awe. At one point, Patricia takes a sip of the drink with Jorgeous and transforms into Kesha.

Stars Celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month 2021

"A little different and it taste so good, taste so good," the artists sing. "Got a feeling. I knew it would, I knew it would."

The video ends with the star-studded group coming together to an epic dance number. And in keeping with the Pride theme, all their colorful looks form a complete rainbow.

"Proud to be a part of this campaign!" Gus captioned the video on Instagram, prompting his co-star Hayley to respond in the comments section alongside a fire emoji, "KILLED IT."

In a statement, Cann co-founder Luke Anderson said that by "casting the most diverse supergroup of trailblazers imaginable, spanning sexuality and gender identity spectrums, this campaign reminds everyone just how empty the world would be if we submit to narratives of LGBTQ+ erasure."

Luke added, "In a world where ‘Don't Say Gay' is gaining momentum, we're excited to promote a utopia of queer joy."

Watch the music video below.

