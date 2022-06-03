The Real's Jeannie Mai Shares First Look of Baby Girl With Jeezy Five Months After Birth

Watch : Jeannie Mai's Sweet Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy's little one is The Real star of her latest YouTube video.

Five months after welcoming her first child into the world, Jeannie gave fans a first look at her and Jeezy's baby girl, Monaco Mai Jenkins.

In a YouTube video shared on June 2, Jeannie teased that viewers were "going to meet somebody very, very special in my life—somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good like five-months-old good."

The video then cut to a montage of pictures and footage from the little one's first months on Earth. The sweet slideshow included Monaco giggling, her first Lunar New Year, quality time with both of her grandparents and a cute hangout with her mom's The Real co-hosts.

Monaco's YouTube debut did not stop there. Jeannie then brought her baby girl on-camera for a family sit-down with grandmother Olivia TuTram Mai, tearfully noting that she "gets so nervous" when introducing Monaco to people.