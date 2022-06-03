The Real's Jeannie Mai Shares First Look of Baby Girl With Jeezy Five Months After Birth

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy's little one is The Real star of her latest YouTube video.
Five months after welcoming her first child into the world, Jeannie gave fans a first look at her and Jeezy's baby girl, Monaco Mai Jenkins.
In a YouTube video shared on June 2, Jeannie teased that viewers were "going to meet somebody very, very special in my life—somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good like five-months-old good."
The video then cut to a montage of pictures and footage from the little one's first months on Earth. The sweet slideshow included Monaco giggling, her first Lunar New Year, quality time with both of her grandparents and a cute hangout with her mom's The Real co-hosts.
Monaco's YouTube debut did not stop there. Jeannie then brought her baby girl on-camera for a family sit-down with grandmother Olivia TuTram Mai, tearfully noting that she "gets so nervous" when introducing Monaco to people.
"It's such a weird combination between being so excited about something but knowing that the world is a really mean place sometimes," Jeannie explained. "I can protect myself, I can block y'all, I can ignore the comments, but you can't do that with the baby, you know, so this is why it was so hard for me to get to this place to share Monaco."
She later added, "Please excuse the nerves cause this was the entire last five months but I promise I'm ready."
And while Jeannie was ready to take this step, Monaco was more than camera-ready, twinning with her grandma in matching leopard-print ensembles.
While Jeannie admittedly had reservations about showing off Monaco to the world, she has not been shy to share her motherhood ups and downs. In a May 19 YouTube video, The Real host opened up about her breastfeeding journey.
"For the past three months, I've been by myself with my own little thoughts, trying my hardest to get any squeeze of milk possible outside my breasts," she explained, later adding, "It was really, really, really upsetting."
Jeannie continued, "You feel so defeated when your baby's hungry. You're not producing enough for the baby. You're seeing all these commercials and other women and even Instagram showing these amazing pictures of moms bonding with their kids breastfeeding."
Reflecting on her choice to share her personal experience with breastfeeding to the world, Jeannie said it was her "first time I get to connect with moms."
She added, "I really just want to hear so much from everybody out there and I have so much to learn."