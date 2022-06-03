Too Hot To Handle Star Harry Jowsey’s Floor Is Lava Run Needs to Be Seen to Be Believed

The contestants on Too Hot To Handle are used to the heat, but lava, that's a different story.
Harry Jowsey and Chase DeMoor—contestants on seasons one and two, respectively, of the Netflix social experiment reality show—bring their talents to Netflix's Floor Is Lava, in this exclusive clip from season two, which premieres June 3.
On the show, contestants are forced to navigate a treacherous obstacle course while attempting not to have any body part touch the "lava" below them.
In the clip, Harry is tasked with rolling a dartboard so he can reach a dance machine to bring down a disco ball and swing closer to the exit. Yes, you read that correctly.
However, once Harry climbs on the giant dartboard, he begins to spin and his gorgeous locks come dangerously close to touching lava. He's forced to do an inverted split in order to save himself.
"You know, in Australia, I think the dart boards actually spin in the other direction," Floor Is Lava host Rutledge Wood jokes in the clip.
Chase also does his best not to fall into the smoldering red goop while balancing on a precarious table. The former Central Washington football star is currently playing for the Detroit Panthers of the United States Football League, so he's probably a good guy to have on your Floor Is Lava squad.
Harry and Chase are joined by TikTok star Tayler Holder in the clip, who tries to hold on for dear life while spinning around on a giant joystick.
Netflix is promising "bigger obstacles, higher stakes and even hotter lava" for season two. "New this season—a huge and very slippery volcano that takes the competition to the next level" the streamer revealed.
The second season of Floor Is Lava premieres June 3 on Netflix.